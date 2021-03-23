EAU CLAIRE — Chue Xiong’s parents went from a Thailand refugee camp to the Midwest in search of a safe place to raise their children.
Now a father himself and an attorney living in Eau Claire, Xiong said his feeling of safety in the city that has become his home has been shaken in the past year.
“Members of our Asian community are being verbally attacked while playing in the park,” he said Monday to the Eau Claire City Council.
Several Asian-American residents of the city attested they also had similar feelings of unease or had been subjected to racial slurs since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
A resolution unanimously approved during Tuesday’s City Council meeting condemns acts of racism and violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.
“It sends a signal in our community of what we recognize, what we know is not right and what we aspire to be,” Councilman Andrew Werthmann said.
He joined as a co-sponsor on the resolution brought by Councilwoman Mai Xiong, who has heard constituents tell her about racist encounters they experienced in the past year.
She attributed the rising anti-American sentiment to rhetoric used by the Trump administration that referred to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus.”
Eau Claire resident True Vue recalled two women glaring at her at a store while shopping and overhearing them calling her “the virus.”
Verbal harassment like that doesn’t rise to the point of calling police, Vue said, which leads others not to know the degree that Asian-Americans are enduring racism here.
But the hurtful language did leave an impression on Vue, who said she has felt unsafe recently while taking her son outside to take a walk.
Last year there were Asian-owned businesses that were vandalized with racist graffiti early in the pandemic, Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus said.
“There were obviously reports and signs of hate crimes in our community,” he said, noting that police have kept in contact with the businesses since then.
The city’s resolution also comes in reaction to a March 16 shooting spree in Atlanta that killed eight people — including six women of Asian descent — at three Asian-owned businesses. Robert Aaron Long, 21, has been charged on multiple counts of murder for the shootings.
Colleen Marchwick, director of UW-Eau Claire’s Center for International Education, said rising anti-Asian sentiment may deter families from sending their children to study in the U.S.
She told the council on Monday that she feels reports of discrimination and last week’s shooting is frightening for Asian families and impact where they will go for an education.
In addition to violence and examples of overt racism, Councilwoman Xiong also mentioned encountering “microaggressions” as a Hmong-American woman herself. An example she gave of that is meeting people who remark in surprise at how well she speaks English.
“Even these types of actions are not OK,” she said.
Those who spoke to the council Monday night asked the city to send the message that racism does not belong in Eau Claire.
James Walker recalled hearing “racially disgusting” comments made by people while he sat in an Eau Claire barbershop.
“The only thing to do is stand up against it,” he said, urging the council to unanimously support the resolution.
Councilman David Klinkhammer thanked those who spoke up Monday about racist incidents they’d experienced.
“The courage that many of the speakers showed in describing what they feel was extremely powerful,” he said Tuesday.
Though he’s skeptical the resolution passed by the council will in itself make a significant impact, he hopes that it leads to a dialogue that can improve the community so everyone feels they can go where they like in safety and confidence.