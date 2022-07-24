EAU CLAIRE — A ballot question that will ask Eau Claire voters this fall for a property tax increase to create city positions is set to be written this week.

A proposed referendum question slated for public discussion at tonight’s(Monday) City Council meeting seeks $1.2 million annually in new taxes to fund 13 jobs tied to emergency services.

