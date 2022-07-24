EAU CLAIRE — A ballot question that will ask Eau Claire voters this fall for a property tax increase to create city positions is set to be written this week.
A proposed referendum question slated for public discussion at tonight’s(Monday) City Council meeting seeks $1.2 million annually in new taxes to fund 13 jobs tied to emergency services.
”We are asking for this additional tax levy money to fund public safety related positions,” City Manager Stephanie Hirsch said.
The city is preparing to go to referendum on Nov. 8 to get voters’ permission to override state-set limits on property tax increases tied to paying for municipal employees. Eau Claire leaders have long said that formula has created a budget crunch, making it challenging to meet the service demands of a growing city.
Based on the current median value of a home in Eau Claire — $194,300 — the proposed referendum would add about $36 onto that house’s annual property tax bill, Hirsch stated.
A survey of local taxpayers done in early June by consultants from accounting firm Baker Tilly showed over half of respondents would support a city referendum adding up to $70 to their tax bills.
The city is pursuing the smaller amount, Hirsch said, in light of inflation currently putting a strain on Eau Claire families and because the Eau Claire school district is preparing to put a referendum question on the same ballot.
Honed from months of discussions at City Hall and results of a survey of Eau Claire voters, the city’s referendum proposal would add jobs at the police and fire departments as well as one new position at the local 911 call center.
Five of the new positions would be firefighters/paramedics to handle the increasing volume of calls to the Eau Claire Fire Department, attributed mostly to rising need for emergency medical services.
Another five of the new jobs would be police officers. They would help address that department’s issues of being stretched thin, which has resulted in rising overtime for existing staff and a greater reliance of online self-reporting for minor crimes, Police Chief Matt Rokus said last month to the council.
Another two of the new positions would be turning existing part-time civilian community service officers — parking enforcement and animal control workers — into full-time jobs. The Police Department has had difficulty recruiting people for those positions, Hirsch said, due to their part-time status, lack of benefits and lower pay.
The last of the proposed referendum-funded positions would be a new associate position to support 911 operators in the Eau Claire City-County Communications Center.
Adding a position there is hoped to help alleviate some of the employee recruitment and retention struggles for the stressful job of 911 operators, Hirsch said.
“We’re trying to find a way to address those challenges that department is experiencing,” she said.
Because that is a joint operation with the county government, Hirsch said there will need some refinement and revision work on what the new position entails.
Absent from the latest referendum proposal is jobs in the city’s Community Services Department. During a June work session, two street maintenance positions, two parks workers and a forester were mentioned as jobs that department could get from a referendum.
A memo included in the City Council’s agenda packet said the city will still work to fund those positions, but through other funding tools.
On Tuesday, the council is scheduled to vote the proposed referendum wording that would appear on city voters’ ballots this fall.
“It would be good for us to make a decision so we can move onto the next phase of the referendum, which is informing the public and telling our story,” Hirsch said.
Leading up to the referendum, the city’s staff will be able to provide information to voters, but cannot campaign for it. However, the elected City Council can advocate for the referendum in advance of the fall election.
To appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, the wording of the referendum must be submitted to the county clerk’s office by Aug. 31, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Other business
Also during this week’s council meeting:
• Rezoning land at the southwest corner of 20th Avenue and Highway T for Country Jam USA’s new site will be subject to a public hearing tonight(Monday) before the council votes on it Tuesday.
• Developer Geoff Moeding’s 115-unit apartment building planned at a vacant lot in the North Barstow area would get a $2.6 million cash grant from the city in an agreement set for a vote on Tuesday.
• A work session on the proposed 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Plan — projects the city intends to undertake in coming years, included those to be budgeted for next year — will follow Tuesday’s regular meeting.