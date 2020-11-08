EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire's elected leaders are asking a hired consultant to take a second look at city manager applicants and recommend a new batch of candidates for the job.
The Eau Claire City Council met behind closed doors Thursday evening with its executive employee recruitment expert from Baker Tilly to talk about next steps in its ongoing search to find a new top staffer.
"The council will be providing direction to Baker Tilly to take another look at the existing candidate pool and identify between eight to 12 candidates who could be brought forward for further consideration," city Human Resources Director Victoria Seltun said in an email following the meeting.
In its nationwide search to fill the position, the city received 61 applications this summer (up from 49 that applied in the city's 2012 external search for a manager). Baker Tilly forwarded its recommended picks to the council, which identified two candidates on Oct. 12 that it wanted to invite to Eau Claire for in-person interviews. One candidate withdrew from consideration for personal reasons though, leaving the council with just one left. The council opted on Oct. 16 to pause its search so it could consider its options for moving forward.
While it is opting for a second look at those who already applied for the job, the council did not rule out the possibility of starting over next year.
"If Baker Tilly is not able to produce a pool of candidates acceptable to the City Council, the council will consider pausing the search process until after the first of the year," Seltun wrote.
The city would then re-advertise the position to attract new applicants with the hope of attracting people who may not have sought the job before due to personal circumstances or COVID-19 related considerations, she added. Those who applied this summer would also be asked if they want to be considered for the 2021 search as well.
The city began its search process in February after Dale Peters announced he would be retiring in May. When the coronavirus pandemic hit in March the search was put on hold and Peters agreed to stay on as city manager during the public health crisis.
In late June, the council resumed its recruitment process and accepted applications during summer. Deciding that the city was set to continue dealing with the pandemic without his leadership, Peters announced in September that he would retire the following month. After about five years as city manager and a long career in Eau Claire's city government, Peters retired on Oct. 21. Since then Dave Solberg, city engineer, has served as interim city manager until the council names a permanent successor for the position.
The new city manager would get a maximum salary of $175,000, according to the advertisement for the job. In Peters' final year on the job, his salary was $158,787 plus $4,764 in deferred compensation and a $6,000 annual car allowance.