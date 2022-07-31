080122_dr_Library_6a

Babysitter Rachel Szepieniec of Eau Claire looks for books with Elsie Fadness, bottom, and her sister Evelyn, right, of Eau Claire, on Thursday at Eau Claire's public library. Wooden bookshelves that have been in use for 46 years, including at the library's temporary Mall Drive location, are now up for auction.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — For 46 years they've held thousands of books, but never read a word.

After holding up the vast collection of materials at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library since it opened in 1976, the vintage wooden bookshelves are for sale.

