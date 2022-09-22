091622_dr_Library_6a

Layla Nelson, 3, checks out one the new reading nooks with her mom Katie and and 1-year-old brother Marshall of Eau Claire when they visited the newly remodeled L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library last week in Eau Claire.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — To celebrate the reopening of L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St., after over a year of renovations, there will be several special events held there next week.

The slate of events includes an art show, a talk from a first-time novelist, a magic show, storytimes for children, musical acts and a ceremonial ribbon cutting.