Layla Nelson, 3, checks out one the new reading nooks with her mom Katie and and 1-year-old brother Marshall of Eau Claire when they visited the newly remodeled L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library last week in Eau Claire.
EAU CLAIRE — To celebrate the reopening of L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St., after over a year of renovations, there will be several special events held there next week.
The slate of events includes an art show, a talk from a first-time novelist, a magic show, storytimes for children, musical acts and a ceremonial ribbon cutting.
Here are events featured in a news release from the library:
• The ribbon cutting ceremony, featuring music from a harpist and light refreshments, will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Robert Yablon, an associate professor of law at University of Wisconsin Law School who formerly served as law clerk to two U.S. Supreme Court justices, will speak about challenges to democratic institutions at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
• First-time novelist Maggie Ginsberg will talk about her book, "Still Life," and discuss the craft of writing with fellow author Nickolas Butler at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
• A reception for artists who have won "Best of Show" at past ArtsWest exhibits will be 6 p.m. Thursday.
• The library will remain open an hour and a half past its usual Friday closing time for a family dance party, which will be 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 30.
• A family-oriented show featuring comedy, magic, plate-spinning and juggling will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. Following the show, a workshop at 11:15 a.m. will teach some of those talents to children in grades 2 through 6. To take part in the workshop, register in advance by calling 715-839-5007 or emailing ysstaff@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.
• There will be live musical performances from 3:15 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. For more on those turn to Page B8.
• The Dabble Box — the library's space for exploring technology, arts and crafts — will have open lab on 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, as well as 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Oct. 1.
• Storytime for babies and their caregivers will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday. Then on Tuesday, storytime for toddlers (ages 2 to 3) will be at 9:30 and 10:15 a.m. Preschoolers can attend storytime at 9:30 or 10:15 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.
• Throughout the week there will be scavenger hunts and a drop-in community art project happening in the library. To participate in those, ask library staff during your visit.
The library reopened to patrons on Sept. 14 following an $18.5 million renovation and addition project. The first major overhaul of the building since it opened in 1976 included replacing outdated infrastructure, a complete facelift of the building's interior, adding a partial third floor, installing a geothermal heating system and creating an outdoor plaza.
The construction project began in spring 2021. During that work, a temporary library site operated in a commercial building on Eau Claire's south side.