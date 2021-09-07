EAU CLAIRE — The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire is holding a toy drive through this evening for Afghan refugee families temporarily housed at Fort McCoy.
The library’s toy drive began on Saturday and ends today at 8 p.m., said Libby Richter, the library’s community resources specialist.
“To have the opportunity to just be a child and have a little bit of normalcy in a very hard situation, I think, is something we’re excited to help with,” Richter said. “We’re just so happy to see the community be as active and involved as it has.”
The Fort McCoy base, 78 miles southeast of Eau Claire, is housing more than 8,000 refugees from Afghanistan before they are resettled across the country, the Associated Press reported. The military base has capacity to host up to 13,000 people, a military official told the AP last week. Fort McCoy is one of eight bases across the country temporarily housing Afghan refugees since the Taliban took control after the United States withdrew.
The library is collecting donations for children at the request of the legal team assisting refugees at Fort McCoy, Richter said.
“A (representative) from the legal clinic reached out and said, we’re realizing we’ve got a lot of paperwork to do, and translating takes a long time. Kids are just sitting there bored, and probably a little scared too,” Richter said. “We’re trying to find something to keep kids busy, let them be children while all this really big adult stuff goes on.”
From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, the library’s temporary location at 2725 Mall Dr. in Eau Claire is accepting clean, small, safe, used or new toys. Requested items include basketballs, soccer balls, jump ropes, children’s books, activity books and small toys and activities.
Richter said the library’s greatest need is for toys and activities for pre-teens and teenagers, umbrellas and rain ponchos. Because the facility the refugees are staying in can be chilly, Richter said, and anticipating the winter season, they are also in need of rugs or rubber floor mats, gloves, hats and scarves. (If people plan to donate rugs or floor mats, they should first contact Richter at 715-839-5061 or at libbyr@eauclaire.lib.wi.us for arrangements.)
The library started the toy drive Saturday. Richter said the response has already been overwhelming.
“We have an office full of toys already,” she said. “We’ve had quite a few books donated, but we always love to see more books going into kids’ hands … it’s been a fantastic turnout so far.”
The library is exploring continuing to be a dropoff site for similar toy drives in the future, Richter said: “We’re just taking it one week at a time.”