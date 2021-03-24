EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire public library services will be unavailable during its move next month to a temporary location on Mall Drive while its longtime home undergoes major renovations.
Library users have until April 3 to request materials from L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St., and must pick those up by April 10, according to a news release from the library.
All other library services will then be suspended on April 12 until the temporary location on Eau Claire’s south side opens on a date yet to be revealed.
“We have had years to fine-tune operations in this building, so we will plan to take some time to get settled and determine how those same services will happen in the temporary location before we announce a reopening date,” Shelly Collins-Fuerbringer, deputy library director, said in a news release.
She described the move as a massive undertaking to move from the 60,000-square-foot library into its temporary quarters that has about 35,000 square feet. The temporary library will take a large portion of the building at 2725 Mall Drive, which is also home to insurer United Healthcare. The former Pawn America building, 2615 Mall Drive, will be used for library collection storage.
Drop boxes for returning books will be relocated to the 2725 Mall Drive building on April 13. However, due dates for materials will be waived until the library reopens at the temporary site.
Library staff will also be unavailable by phone, email or online chat to answer account questions or reference inquiries while the move is in progress, the news release stated.
Online services through the library’s website, ecpubliclibrary.info, including renting ebooks and other digital materials, will not be affected by the move.
When the library’s temporary site does reopen, a self-serve “park and pickup” service that patrons use to get books they reserved through the online catalog is expected to resume. But when the general public will be allowed in to browse the library’s selection or use its other resources in person is yet to be seen.
“Leadership is exploring in-person browsing possibilities as it monitors city and county health data related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the library news release stated.
The library suspended its in-person services on Nov. 16 when the community experienced a spike in COVID-19 activity, but had not resumed them since then.
The 44-year-old library building on Eau Claire Street will undergo an $18.5 million renovation and expansion, which is scheduled to take from May to fall 2022 to complete.