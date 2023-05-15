Robin Smith scoops up some free vanilla frozen custard along with her son Brayllar Smith, 3, on Monday afternoon outside L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Smith brought her family down, including Drelynn Paez, 10, right, to the library’s open house event.
EAU CLAIRE — The public library showed off its outdoor spaces on Monday through a spring open house.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St., used the event to introduce visitors to some of the new areas created by the $18.5 million renovation and addition project completed last spring
Free frozen custard, flowers and children’s activities were included in the open house, which lasted from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
In the plaza outside the main entrance, the benches and other seating were occupied by people enjoying a frozen treat.
Culver’s donated a supply of vanilla frozen custard to Monday’s open house. Within the first hour of the event, the 400 scoops handed out, exhausting the supply brought there. For library patrons who arrived after the frozen custard was gone, Culver’s employees handed them coupons to get a free scoop at one of their restaurants.
A level below, a courtyard next to the library’s Dabble Box was turned into a canvas for children to create drawings using sidewalk chalk on the pavement and special markers on windows. The courtyard has picnic tables for general use, but also serves as a spot where some of the Dabble Box’s messier programs can be done as well.
A few stories higher, library guests could get a free flower provided by downtown shop Brent Douglas when visiting the Riverview Terrace. The terrace is open during warm seasons, providing an outdoor spot for people to read and admire a view of downtown’s waterfront.
Other areas in the library were giving away plant seeds to patrons and hosting flower-themed activities.