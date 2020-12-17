EAU CLAIRE — While leaders of the community campaign to raise money for the expansion and renovation of Eau Claire’s public library are pleased to be nearly 60% of the way toward their goal, they also recognize time is running out.
The Story Builder campaign is seeking about $3 million more in donations for the planned $18.5 million project at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library before bids are scheduled to go out in March and construction is set to begin in May.
“Seeing the generous financial support lent to the Story Builder campaign has been amazing,” library director Pamela Westby said in a news release. “We can’t wait to launch the reconstruction this spring and get going on a new era for this library that will help build a better future for the Eau Claire region.”
In the meantime, library officials announced Thursday night that they have selected a temporary location to provide the community with reading materials, public computers, study spaces and reference services while the 44-year-old facility at 400 Eau Claire St. undergoes construction.
Library leadership signed a lease this week with Greenpoint Properties to secure two sites on Mall Drive. The library will use a large portion of the building occupied by United Health at 2725 Mall Drive for public services, including in-person collection browsing, materials pickup and drop-off and office space for staff. The secondary site at 2615 Mall Drive, formerly occupied by Pawn America, will be used primarily for collection storage.
MSR Design, the Minneapolis architectural firm handling the library’s redesign, has been contracted to create a welcoming layout for the temporary library space.
Library officials expect to release details about service adaptations and moving and reopening dates in the coming weeks.
The downtown building must be vacated by May 1 for the project to stay on schedule. Plans call for about 14 months of construction and a public reopening in fall 2022.
The city of Eau Claire has committed $11.5 million for mechanical system upgrades, and the Story Builder campaign is seeking an additional $7 million to expand and reconfigure the building to provide more space for large programs, small group meetings and technology services.
The planned expansion includes the addition of a third floor that will include a large community gathering room and an innovation lab. It also will bring the building into full compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, expand youth programming space and add a drive-thru window for materials pickup.
But all of that takes money, and the COVID-19 pandemic has presented a major fundraising hurdle for the effort by damaging the economy, canceling the grand kickoff event planned at Pablo Center at the Confluence and preventing campaign leaders from making public presentations and meeting face-to-face with donors, said library board President Bob Eierman.
“This is so completely different from what this effort was supposed to look like, but we’re just going to keep leaning on it,” Eierman said.
Story Builder co-chair Carol Gabler said she knows the library is widely used — it attracted more than 400,000 visitors annually before imposing pandemic safety restrictions — and believes the campaign would have been complete by now if not for the virus. Still, she remains optimistic the goal will be reached through more donations and grants.
“Our hope is that some large donors are going to come through,” Gabler said. “We’ll keep at it.”
Both Gabler and Eierman said they have been pleased with the level of public support gained mostly through virtual and social media promotion.
“It’s been tough, but given the situation I’d argue that this has been tremendously successful, even if we don’t make the $7 million,” Eierman said.
The architects will build in some contingencies for aspects of the proposal that could be deferred or eliminated if fundraising falls short, he said, but the focus is on achieving the goal.
“Our downtown is an exciting place,” Gabler said. “We have a lot of jewels down there and we want to reach our goal so the library can continue to be one of the great sources for learning and growing and entertainment for the next generation.”