EAU CLAIRE — Professional movers are in the process of packing up about 150,000 books, movies and other materials for the Eau Claire library’s move.
Roughly 120,000 of those are bound for the temporary library being created inside the United Healthcare building, 2725 Mall Drive. But the remaining 30,000 will go into storage at the former Pawn America building, 2615 Mall Drive.
“The decision for what went where was based on the circulation statistics for those materials,” said Isa Small, the library’s programming and communications services manager.
Low-circulation materials will be available for check-out when the temporary library opens this spring, Small said, but it would take about a day to retrieve them from storage when patrons request them.
A date for opening the temporary library location has not yet been set as the complicated move is still in progress, but Small said there is a goal to welcome patrons inside by mid-May.
Moving the library to Eau Claire’s south side is being done so its downtown home at 400 Eau Claire St. will be empty for a $18.5 million renovation and expansion project that will last until fall 2022.
Weeding, selling
Leading up to the move, the library had employees in charge of different sections make sure they were current on their “weeding” — the periodic removal of worn, outdated or seldom used items from its collection.
“We didn’t want to pay to move materials that would just be removed later,” Small said.
In some cases that means getting rid of well-worn best sellers so they can be replaced with new copies. Other situations include reference books that are outdated and new editions are available for them.
Jettisoned books, movies, CDs and other used materials go to the Friends of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, which sells them.
“In turn those book sales raise quite a bit of money throughout the year,” Small said, noting that the library gets about $20,000 annually from the group.
Usually done every season, the sales are being held more frequently around the big move.
A selection of mostly nonfiction books in boxes and on carts were for sale last weekend outside of the building’s entrance. Flyers handed out to customers stated a much larger selection will be available at a sale planned from April 30 to May 2 in the first floor of the soon-to-be vacant library.