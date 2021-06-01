EAU CLAIRE — The tourism industry took a mighty blow from COVID-19, but it wasn’t enough to fell the Wisconsin Logging Museum.
The latest example of the resilience of Chippewa Valley institutions will arrive Thursday when the 87-year-old museum dedicated to the history of the state’s logging industry reopens after being closed for nearly 15 months amid the pandemic.
Yes, Carson Park’s lumberjacks are back.
The facility previously known as Paul Bunyan Logging Camp returns with a new name and a new executive director, Rachel Lange. As a nod to its past, the museum will retain “Home of the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp” as part of its name and logo.
“The Wisconsin Logging Museum has a rich history in the Chippewa Valley and we are excited to welcome visitors back to our authentic 1890s logging camp,” said Lange, who took over in January. “We’ve been working tirelessly all year to get the museum ready to welcome everyone back and we even have a new exhibit to show off.”
The latest addition to the museum, which Lange believes will broaden its appeal, attempts to explain the logging history of Eau Claire from beginning to end, including how lumber barons acquired the land they cleared, what jobs people held in logging camps and what happened to logs after they were cut down.
“This exhibit will finish the story,” she said. “It will show how the logs went to the sawmills and what we did with all that wood. It will explain how Eau Claire started as a small city and really sprang up around those sawmills and became the city we know today.”
Timber from the north woods of Wisconsin not only built towns across northern Wisconsin, but was used to help build cities across the United States. The prized white pines of the Chippewa Valley were commonly more than 100 feet tall and over 200 years old, and they grew so thick that it was said a squirrel could travel across the valley without ever touching the ground, according to the museum website.
Benny Anderson, executive director of Visit Eau Claire, said he is thrilled the museum is reopening and considers it a key indicator for the comeback he is predicting — and beginning to see signs of — for Chippewa Valley tourism.
“People are just ready to go. We are in that revenge mindset,” Anderson said, referring to the concept of revenge tourism in which people are making up for staying home so much in 2020 by traveling aggressively now that the threat from the virus is fading and health restrictions are loosening.
The Wisconsin Logging Museum is an important part of local tourism because it tells the story of an industry that played a huge role in building Eau Claire, he said.
“The Logging Museum focuses on the heart of what Eau Claire was and why we were built as a lumber town along the rivers,” said Anderson, a member of the facility’s board of directors. “The logging industry was a huge part of who we are, what we did and how we got here.”
The museum has grown over the years from two buildings to a campus of four historic buildings, a machine shed and an interpretive center, all intended to give visitors a chance to experience what life was like in logging camps. The cook shanty, with its long tables set for dozens of hungry lumberjacks, and bunk house rank among the museum’s most popular and immersive attractions.
“We try to really put you in the shoes of the loggers that would have sat there,” said Lange, who earned a bachelor’s degree in public history from UW-Eau Claire and a master’s in public history and certificate in museum studies from UW-Milwaukee. “It’s a really cool way to sort of live the history instead of just read about it.”
The museum resumed hosting field trips in May for a limited number of school groups from across west-central Wisconsin. A group of fourth-graders from Elmwood Elementary School toured the facility on Tuesday.
A high volume of calls recently from people wondering when the museum will reopen to the public has Lange “cautiously optimistic” about strong attendance this summer at the facility, where gigantic colorful statues of Paul Bunyan and his ox Babe will greet visitors once again this week.
One part of the experience that will be decidedly 21st century this summer will be the safety protocols in place for the foreseeable future. The museum will require face coverings for visitors and staff, with disposable masks available and hand sanitizer offered throughout the buildings, and the Tall Tales Room will remain closed for the 2021 season.