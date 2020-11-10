EAU CLAIRE — Beekeepers and backyard chicken enthusiasts in Eau Claire will pay less for their licenses next year through last-minute amendments made to the city’s 2021 fee schedule.
Councilman Andrew Werthmann spearheaded efforts to lower the costs of those licenses during Tuesday afternoon’s Eau Claire City Council meeting, seeking to make it more affordable for residents to produce their own honey and eggs.
“We’ve heard numerous times that cost is a burden for people,” he said.
The annual $90 chickenkeeping license will go down to $60 next year. The license for keeping honeybees had cost $75 annually, but it will decrease to $45.
Supporters of the fee decreases said they could help more people take up the activities, which have so far only seen a handful of residents apply for either license.
“It hasn’t met my expectations in the number of applicants,” Councilman Jeremy Gragert said, who did vote in favor of the fee reductions.
There were opponents, though, to reducing the cost of the licenses on Tuesday evening. Those council members wanted a broader debate on the pricing of license fees at a future meeting, as opposed to reducing a couple of them via an amendment.
“In this case I think we’re reacting without the discussion we’d hoped to have,” Council President Terry Weld said.
The fees were first established to pay for city staff time spent on license applications. By lowering them, city finance director Jay Winzenz said the city would not fully recover its costs for granting the licenses. But with the low numbers of people who have applied for the licenses in prior years, Winzenz said lowering the prices would have a “nominal” impact on the city’s budget.
Weld was in the dissenting minority in the 7-4 vote that lowered the chicken licenses and 8-3 vote on the cheaper beekeeping fees.
The swing vote between the two animal licenses was Councilman David Klinkhammer. He agreed with Weld that a broader discussion on city licenses should be held, but Klinkhammer admitted his votes on Tuesday were influenced by which of the animals he prefers.
“I like bees,” Klinkhammer said. “I’m not as infatuated with chickens.”
Lower bus fare
Low-income residents who use Eau Claire Transit can get a 50% discount next year on their bus fares.
The council voted 11-0 Tuesday afternoon to offer the lower rates for people who fill out a form that verifies they earn an income level low enough to qualify them for Badger Care and other public assistance programs.
“I really see the value, the impact this is going to make for families in our city,” Councilwoman Catherine Emmanuelle said.
The city has offered a smaller reduction in bus fares for income-eligible riders since mid-2018, which cuts the regular bus fare of $1.75 down by 25 cents.
Based on usage of that smaller discount to date, the city anticipates the new, larger price cut will reduce bus revenues by $4,100 annually.
Councilman Jeremy Gragert, who led the amendment to reduce the bus fares, said the city will be easily able to afford that between lower diesel costs and the more fuel-efficient buses it has been running.
“There’s plenty of wiggle room in our budget for diesel, and we’re adding more hybrid buses to our fleet,” he said.
For income-qualifying riders, the cash fare will decrease to 85 cents next year. Their monthly passes will be $25 — half of the regular $50 price.
Offering his support, Weld commended Gragert’s long-running efforts to make public transit more affordable to residents.
“It’s been a pleasure and a privilege to watch your passion for that,” Weld said.
Budget approval
A series of unanimous votes approved Eau Claire’s 2021 city budget, which calls for $133.7 million in spending on operations plus nearly $41 million for capital projects.
Property taxes will pay a portion of the city’s budget — $42.97 million in 2021, up from $42.24 million this year.
The average Eau Claire home valued at $174,000 will see its portion of the tax bill for city services increase by $8.25 next year. Other portions of property tax bills pay for public schools, county government and Chippewa Valley Technical College.
Homeowners also will pay more on their utility bills next year. A sewer rate increase approved Tuesday by the council is expected to add $4.80 to quarterly bills for the average Eau Claire home.
Other business
Also during Tuesday’s meeting:
• Officials provided an update on Eau Claire County’s COVID-19 cases, which have risen to 5,223 people who have tested positive for coronavirus, including 35 who have died.
Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, noted that the positive cases have increased rapidly since early October.
“About half of our total cases have occurred in the last four weeks,” she said.
• The council voted 7-4 to change its zoning ordinances to allow light commercial uses in buildings zoned for commercial businesses. Industrial businesses will still need to seek a conditional use permit from the city Plan Commission before moving into a building originally intended as a retail store.