EAU CLAIRE — The city of Eau Claire recently received more outside accolades, this time for its charm and as a travel destination.
Travelmag.com just included Eau Claire on its list of the 10 most charming towns and small cities in Wisconsin — locations it characterized as "dripping with character and charm."
The recognition came on the heels of Eau Claire being highlighted in a video blog by well-known international travel bloggers Eric and Allison Bieller. The video, which has racked up more than 80,000 views since it was posted June 21, is titled "Our PERFECT Weekend in Wisconsin! - Food & City Tour of Eau Claire!"
The Biellers incorporated dramatic drone shots of the city's rivers and footage of downtown sculptures, murals, local eateries and breweries into the video they posted on their YouTube channel, The Endless Adventure, which has nearly a half-million subscribers.
The duo raved about the city's bridges, unique rooms including record players at The Oxbow Hotel, breakfasts at The Nucleus, the cool vibe at SHIFT Cyclery and Coffee Bar, beer at Lazy Monk Brewing, albums at Revival Records, cheese curds at Northern Tap House and the nature they spotted while kayaking in the Eau Claire River, including a deer that waded across the river right in front of them.
After their visit, the Biellers concluded, "We may have found Wisconsin’s most charming city."
"How can you go wrong?" Allison said in the video. "Amazing nature, small-town vibe but in a city, great beer, great food, walkable, all the things we love."
Benny Anderson, executive director of the marketing organization Visit Eau Claire, said the vlog provided great recognition for the city considering the large following for The Endless Adventure.
"I think we will get a lot of good traction out of it and many people will see that Eau Claire is not just a one faction tourist stop," Anderson said, noting that visitors want food, nightlife, shopping, music, outdoors activities and other attractions when they visit a destination.
Travelmag.com highlighted Eau Claire's culture as well as its natural resources.
"This bustling university town has gained a reputation for its indie music and arts scenes, driven by its youthful demographic whose fingers never veer far from the cultural pulse," Travelmag wrote. "Lovers of the great outdoors are drawn here too, not least by the water-based opportunities afforded by the two rivers (Eau Claire and Chippewa) that converge in the heart of downtown. Museums, breweries, public sculptures, parks and a diverse food scene contribute further to the town’s magnetic attraction."
Eau Claire has been recognized by a host of publications in recent years as a top tourist destination, college town, place to live and place to do business.
The other Wisconsin cities to make the new most charming list are: Ashland, Baraboo, Bayfield, Cedarburg, Fish Creek, Lake Geneva, Mineral Point, Mount Horeb and Sturgeon Bay.
Anderson said "most charming" is a nice new label for Eau Claire to add to its marketing resume because it reinforces the image he likes to present of the city as "the biggest small town in America."
The description calls attention to Eau Claire's revitalized downtown, its collection of interesting mom and pop shops and its friendly people, Anderson said.
"It's all about the people running the shops and living here," he said. "There's a lot of truth to that 'Midwest nice' reputation, especially in Eau Claire."
That hometown feel was on full display last month when Anderson hosted 15 national travel writers for a tour of several sites around the Chippewa Valley. With the group having an emphasis on culinary writing, he gave them a taste of several local establishments emphasizing agricultural tourism or farm-to-table offerings.
Anderson is optimistic the visit will lead to another round of rave reviews down the road.