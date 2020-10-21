CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man accused of pointing a gun at his wife and himself while being heavily intoxicated has been placed on two years of probation.
Gerald F. Nauer Jr., 58, 611 Main St., pleaded no contest Tuesday in Chippewa County Court to intentionally pointing a firearm at a person-domestic abuse and operating a firearm while intoxicated. Those are both misdemeanors. The more serious charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, which is a felony, was read-in and dismissed.
Judge James Isaacson ordered the probation sentence, and he ordered Nauer to pay $1,086 in court costs and fines. Nauer cannot possess firearms, and the gun used in the offense will be confiscated. Nauer also must undergo an alcohol assessment and must follow through with treatment recommendations. He also must comply with conditions of a competency exam he had earlier this year.
The incident occurred at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Highway OO in Lake Hallie on May 5, where Nauer lived at the time.
According to the criminal complaint, officers were sent to the residence regarding a suspect who threatened to kill himself and his wife, and he had pointed a pistol at her.
Nauer’s wife told police that he suffered from bi-polar disorder and he had been drinking alcohol all day, and was extremely intoxicated. Nauer had armed himself with the pistol and began making suicidal comments. He told her he would kill her first, then himself. After he had pointed the gun at her, he told her to leave the residence, which she did, then she contacted law enforcement.
Officers detained Nauer and located the 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, which was on top of the mattress in the master bedroom. The gun was loaded with six rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber. Nauer showed signs of “a significant level of intoxication.”
Nauer also was ordered to have no contact with his wife or the residence, except a one-time trip to retrieve his personal belongings.