EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man pleaded guilty to reduced charges for setting a house on fire earlier this year while seven people slept inside.

Thomas T. Hicks, 42, pleaded guilty to seven counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of arson during a Monday morning plea hearing in Eau Claire County Court.

Contact: 715-833-9204, andrew.dowd@ecpc.com, @ADowd_LT on Twitter