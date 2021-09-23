EAU CLAIRE — It took a long, winding path to get here, but the Eau Claire Marathon will return this weekend.
In addition to challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, race organizers have contended with route changes and roadwork leading up to this year’s races.
“It’s been a long year and a half with changes that keep happening,” said Emi Uelmen, race director, “but it’s all worth it when you get to that finish line.”
After holding its 26.2-mile, 13.1-mile and 5-kilometer races virtually last year — participants ran on their own and logged their times online — the event will bring thousands together on Sunday.
Though it had used Carson Park as its home through 2019, the Eau Claire Marathon is now basing itself downtown with the starting line by Phoenix Park and the finish in Haymarket Plaza.
Over 2,000 people are signed up to run this weekend’s races — well below the 5,000 the event usually aims for.
“That’s definitely about half the size we usually have,” Uelmen said.
Holding numbers down is one way to reduce the chances it could become a COVID-spreading event. But Uelmen also acknowledged that moving the Eau Claire Marathon from its usual early May date to late September also put it in competition with other, larger long-distance races.
Pandemic precautions
Holding a large event during the pandemic prompted organizers to write six plans with different levels of precautions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading among runners, volunteers and spectators.
“For the most part we’re using plan C,” Uelmen said, noting it’s midway between the most lenient and restrictive measures.
One of the precautions in place is changing how the race starts so not all runners are crowded closely together. Sunday’s rolling start will have five runners leaving the starting line every few seconds to prevent congestion in the beginning and throughout the course.
“We feel like with the numbers we have, we can social distance,” Uelmen said, noting that wearing face masks is optional for runners.
Some other features of the race that could’ve caused people to congregate in spots have been cut back.
The Saturday before the race, the Eau Claire Marathon typically holds a large expo in the McPhee Center on the UW-Eau Claire campus. Runners pick up their bib numbers and T-shirts there, as well as visit more than 30 vendors who set up booths.
This year’s pre-race expo, which will be 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday in Phoenix Park, will be scaled back with just title sponsors there as runners pick up race materials.
Cheer stations — groups of 10 to 20 people from community organizations that cheer on runners along the courses — won’t be part of this year’s race. However, there will still be 10 DJs, five high school bands and music played at water stations on the routes.
Blugolds are back
A highlight of the full and half marathon routes since 2015 will again be part of Sunday’s races.
The Blugold Mile — a section of the races that passes through the UW-Eau Claire campus — will again have students and faculty there to energize and entertain runners.
“Our emphasis is always to have people cheering, making signs and be encouraging,” said Kristin Schumacher, director of University Centers.
How many will show up this Sunday is hard to predict, she said, but Schumacher is anticipating UW-Eau Claire sports teams, its marching band, many student clubs and many other individual students to be there to show the energy the university brings to Eau Claire.
“It’s a really nice blend of community and students,” she said.
The Blugold Mile is a little over a mile from the finish line for the full and half marathon courses. When runners reach the end of their races in Haymarket Plaza, they will be given their medals for finishing and bags of food to help them refuel and recover.
Organizers are asking that people not linger at the finish line, but instead spread out to cheer on other runners still on the courses or explore downtown.
To help encourage that, the beer garden affiliated with the race will not be in Phoenix Park, but at the parking lot at the corner of South Barstow Street and Grand Avenue, next to The Lismore Hotel.
“There’s going to be lots of options for people to stick around and stay,” Uelmen said.
Route changes, roadwork
COVID-19 wasn’t the only unforeseen event that affected the Eau Claire Marathon.
An unexpected change to the full and half marathon routes happened when the city shut down the High Bridge — a pedestrian bridge featured on those routes — in June due to structural issues.
Recertifying a new route around that took time, energy and money, Uelmen said. But she added that it did result in showing runners a section of riverfront trail that hadn’t previously been part of the marathon.
One of the more recent challenges to the 26.2-mile route has been a road project on Eau Claire’s north side that has experienced delays.
A quarter-mile section of Riverview Drive that was expected to be paved by this time was slowed down by multiple factors, including materials delays, according to Leah Ness, deputy city engineer.
So instead of the sandy soil that has been on that stretch, a pathway about six feet wide of gravel was laid this week so the runners have an acceptable surface to use.