The city is nearing settlements with businesses that claim their Eau Claire buildings are valued too high for tax purposes and want partial refunds.
The City Council is slated to meet Monday night behind closed doors to talk with its attorneys on multiple lawsuits stemming from claims of excessive tax assessments and to review a couple of settlement proposals, according to city attorney Stephen Nick.
Action on those proposed settlements could happen during the council’s following meeting on Tuesday afternoon in open session, based on the publicly noticed agenda.
Nick declined to comment in further detail Friday on which lawsuits have proposed settlements until council members could discuss them in closed session.
Court records show seven businesses currently have cases pending against the city, challenging their property assessments and tax bills during the past three years.
Menards, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Oakwood Mall, Festival Foods, Sears and a hotel on Eau Claire’s southeast side all have open lawsuits in Eau Claire County Court. The hotel suing the city had been a Country Inn & Suites before recently undergoing renovations and rebranding as a Best Western, 4614 Gateway Drive.
The businesses contend the city has valued their buildings much higher than it should have and want back many thousands of dollars from recent years’ tax bills.
For example, Menards’ two Eau Claire retail stores are valued at about $11 million each by the city, resulting in a total of $452,521 in property taxes. However, a lawsuit filed by the company states that the stores should be valued at only $4.8 million, which would cut the company’s tax bill by more than half.
Festival Foods parent company Skogen’s Foodliner disagreed with the city to a smaller degree about the value of its grocery stores at 2717 Birch Street and 3007 Mall Drive. The company stated the value of those two stores was about 33% too high in a lawsuit contesting its 2018 and ‘19 taxes. The company is seeking a $100,000 reduction of the just over $300,000 it currently pays in property taxes for those two stores.
Eau Claire and other Wisconsin cities have faced lawsuits in recent years by retail businesses claiming their properties are assessed way too high, using what opponents have dubbed the “dark store loophole.” This method of arguing an active store’s value includes comparing it with others that have gone out of business or are no longer used for retail sales.
A bipartisan bill aimed at closing the loophole, affirming rules for assessing property and reversing a 2008 Supreme Court decision on leased retail property, has been stalled in the state Legislature.
Introduced last March, the most recent action on the bill was an 18-14 party-line vote of the Republican-controlled state Senate in May that kept the bill in committee.
According to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission, groups that lobbied against the bill represent retailers, large business associations and the conservative advocacy organization Americans For Prosperity. Organizations advocating in favor of the legislation included Wisconsin municipalities, an independent business group and a professional assessors association.
Other Business
Also on this week’s council agendas:
• A $2 million road construction project that will cut off access to parts of Riverview Park this summer will be subject to a public hearing on Monday night before the council votes on it Tuesday. Riverview Drive, between Welsh Court and the park’s north parking lot, is set for major construction this year to replace aging utilities and rebuild the road itself. A sidewalk will be added along one side of the street and a paved recreational trail will be built on the opposite side. While the northern portion of the park will remain open via a detour, other areas including boat docks on the park’s south side will be inaccessible during the roadwork.
• Other road projects for portions of Fairfax Street, Gateway Drive, Third Street and Water Street also will be subject to a Monday night hearing and then a vote on Tuesday.
• Creating a new park to the Princeton Valley area on Eau Claire’s northeast side will be discussed on Monday night. While the council’s actions would officially dub the area a park, adding a playground, shelters and other amenities will depend on that neighborhood’s ability to raise funds to buy equipment.
• Following its regular Tuesday meeting, the council will go into a work session to discuss the hiring process for a new city manager. Current City Manager Dale Peters announced last week that he plans to retire in May.