Eau Claire Memorial grad Loyal Crawford has been dismissed from the Wisconsin Badgers football team, head coach Paul Chryst announced in a statement Tuesday.
Also announced in the statement was the suspension of a fellow freshman running back, Antwan Roberts. The Wisconsin athletic department said the school and the football program will have no further comment on either player.
The moves were made in response to a physical altercation between Crawford and Roberts at Frederic Ogg Residence Hall, sources told Colten Bartholomew of the Wisconsin State Journal. Wisconsin court records do not show charges being brought against either player at this time.
Crawford addressed the situation on Twitter, accusing Roberts of starting a confrontation.
"I was treated so unfairly in all of this," Crawford tweeted. "I want everyone to know that. They didn’t even want to hear my side. (Roberts) literally broke into my dorm room and tried to jump me while I was sitting on the couch with my back turned to him he started it all."
"What would you do if someone broke into your living space and attacked you saying he wants to kill you?" Crawford said in a subsequent tweet.
UW Police released a statement that went against Crawford's telling of events.
"On Sunday, August 22nd, UWPD was made aware of a physical altercation between two individuals in a residence hall that occurred the previous evening. Once we learned of the incident, our investigation revealed that at one point in the altercation, one of the individuals, Loyal Crawford, 18, armed himself with a knife. The altercation resulted in minor injuries — none of which involved the knife.
'"Crawford was cited for criminal disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct while armed."
Roberts, a Hendersonville, Tennessee, native, has yet to speak publicly.
Crawford joined the Badgers as a three-star prospect according to 24/7 Sports and Rivals. Both sites ranked him among the top 40 running backs in the country in the class of 2021, and Sports Illustrated selected him to its All-American watch list the summer before his senior year.
He verbally committed to Wisconsin on Aug. 1, 2019, and signed his letter of intent on Dec. 16, 2020, in front of a crowd in the Eagles Nest, the gym at Memorial High.
“It means the world to me,” Crawford said following his signing ceremony. “I put in a lot of work. It seems surreal that the day’s finally here. I’m thankful. I just feel awesome.”
Crawford was a member of Wisconsin's highest-ranked recruiting class in program history, which slotted in No. 16 according 24/7 Sports. He was one of four running backs in the class, joined by Roberts, Jackson Acker and Braelon Allen.
Crawford excelled when he was on the field for the Old Abes but dealt with injuries that limited his availability. He suffered a broken collar bone during his sophomore season after rushing for 689 yards and eight touchdowns in five games. During his junior season he dealt with hamstring issues, once again cutting his season in half. He set an Eau Claire city record with 337 rushing yards in addition to five touchdowns in Week 2 of 2019 against La Crosse Central but accumulated just 334 yards the rest of the year stretched across four more games.
Crawford sat out his senior year after Eau Claire Memorial opted to move its football season from the fall to the spring amid the coronavirus pandemic.
He wasn't expected to play much this season given the more experienced talent Wisconsin boasts at the running back position. Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi was announced as the starter for Saturday's season-opening contest against Penn State on Monday.
The matchup with the Nittany Lions kicks off at 11 a.m.