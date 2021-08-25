EAU CLAIRE — The unemployment rate in the Eau Claire metropolitan area continued its see-saw pattern in July.
The rate, which is not seasonally adjusted, fell from 4% in June to 3.5% in July. That half percentage point decrease came after climbing by nearly the same amount in June and declining by about the same amount the previous month.
The latest change tied for the second-largest drop among Wisconsin’s 12 metro areas last month behind only La Crosse-Onalaska, where the rate dropped by 0.8 percentage points to 3%, according to data released Wednesday by the state Department of Workforce Development. The jobless rate dropped in all of Wisconsin’s metro areas over the month.
That left the unemployment rate in the Eau Claire metro area, composed of Eau Claire and Chippewa counties, well below the statewide rate of 4.1% and the nationwide rate of 5.7% in July. The seasonally adjusted state rate was 3.9% in July.
The July unemployment rate in the Eau Claire metro area was down 3.3 percentage points from 6.8% in the same month of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was still having a major impact on the labor market.
DWD economist Scott Hodek attributed the falling jobless rate to normal seasonal movement.
“Every June we see rates jump a little, as schools let out and the jobs market takes a little time to absorb the students joining the labor force,” Hodek said. “Then it starts dropping again in July as they’re hired, continuing to a usual yearly seasonal low in September or October.”
Total employment in the Eau Claire metro area climbed by 500 from June to July, when the total hit 86,100 people working, and was up 4,400 from July 2020, according to the DWD estimates.
While the education, health, leisure and hospitality sectors that were hit hardest by the pandemic have contributed to the jobs recovery, most industries have shown strong gains in response to the current economic surge, as pent-up demand for goods and services drives spending, Hodek said.
Retail trade, manufacturing and transportation and warehousing all are showing more jobs than before the pandemic, he added.
Employment in Wisconsin rose by 20,500 employees from June to hit 3.04 million in July.
“Wisconsin’s job numbers continue to show growth despite the delta variant’s emergence,” DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said in a news release.
Pechacek noted that thousands of employment opportunities are available at the state’s employment website, JobCenterofWisconsin.com, for individuals still seeking jobs.
The July unemployment rate in the city of Eau Claire was 3.4%, compared with 4.1% in June and 6.8% in July 2020. The July rate ranked fourth-lowest among the state’s 34 largest cities. The rate declined from June or stayed the same in all of those cities.
The DWD report indicated that July unemployment rates declined or stayed the same in 71 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties over the month, with Menominee County the lone exception with a rate that rose 1.8 percentage points to 11.9%.
Rates in west-central Wisconsin counties were: Barron 3.8%, Buffalo 4.2%, Chippewa 3.6%, Clark 3.1%, Dunn 3.6%, Eau Claire 3.4%, Jackson 4.8%, Pepin 3.1%, Pierce 3.2%, Rusk 4.2%, St. Croix 3.3% and Trempealeau 3.6%.
Clark and Pepin counties were tied with four other counties for the fifth-lowest mark, while Jackson County was in a three-way tie for the 15th-highest rate.