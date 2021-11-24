EAU CLAIRE — The unemployment rate in the Eau Claire metropolitan area hit a record low of 1.9% in October, according to data released Wednesday by the state Department of Workforce Development.
The rate, which is not seasonally adjusted, was down from 2.2% in September and 3.5% in October 2020.
All 12 of the state's metro areas posted decreased jobless rates in October, with Eau Claire one of seven to hit a record low. The others were Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, La Crosse-Onalaska, Racine and Wausau.
The Eau Claire metro area remained below the statewide unemployment rate of 2.3% and the national rate of 4.3%, but the Appleton, La Crosse, Madison and Wausau metro areas posted the state's lowest rate at 1.8%. The highest rate was 2.9% in both the Janesville-Beloit and Racine metro areas.
The seasonally adjusted state jobless rate was 3.2% in October, down from 3.4% a month earlier.
Total employment in the Eau Claire metro area climbed by 700 from September to October, when the total hit 87,700 people working, and was up 2,400 from a year earlier, according to the DWD estimates.
Employment in Wisconsin rose by 11,000 workers from September to hit 3.03 million in September. That was up 107,600 from a year earlier.
"We've been working hard over the last 18 months to put our state and economy in the best position to rebound from this pandemic," Gov. Tony Evers said in a news release. "This is great news for our state and our economic recovery, and I'm proud of our efforts to make sure we bounce back even better than we were before the pandemic hit."
DWD Secretary Amy Pechacek said in the release that it's a good sign that Wisconsin's total employment continues to increase while total unemployment decreases. The dip in the jobless rate also signals increased worker confidence in rejoining the workforce and increased hiring by many sectors including construction, manufacturing and transportation, warehousing and utilities, she added.
The October unemployment rate in the city of Eau Claire was 1.9%, compared with 2.3% in September and 3.4% in October 2020. The October rate was tied for the fourth-lowest among the state’s 34 largest cities, all of which had rates dip from the previous month and year.
The DWD report indicated that October unemployment rates also fell in all 72 Wisconsin counties over the month and year, with just over half hitting a new record low last month.
Unemployment rates in west-central Wisconsin counties were: Barron 2.1%, Buffalo 2.3%, Chippewa 2.0%, Clark 1.7%, Dunn 2.0%, Eau Claire 1.8%, Jackson 2.7%, Pepin 1.8%, Pierce 1.9%, Rusk 2.7%, St. Croix 1.9% and Trempealeau 1.9%.
Clark County was tied for the state's third-lowest mark behind only Lafayette and Taylor counties, which were at 1.6%.
Jackson and Rusk counties were tied for the 13th-highest rate in Wisconsin.