EAU CLAIRE — The unemployment rate in the Eau Claire metropolitan area dropped sharply from 3.5% in August to 2.8% in September.
The rate, which is not seasonally adjusted, left the Eau Claire metro area below the statewide rate of 3.3% and the national rate of 4.6% and in about the middle of the state’s 12 metro areas, where the jobless rate ranged from 4.3% in Racine to 2.5% in La Crosse/Onalaska.
The unemployment rate declined in all 12 metro areas over the year and over the months, according to data released Wednesday by the state Department of Workforce Development.
The seasonally adjusted state jobless rate was 3.9% in September, which was unchanged from August.
The unadjusted August unemployment rate in the Eau Claire metro area, composed of Eau Claire and Chippewa counties, was down 1.2 percentage points from 4% in the same month of 2020.
Total employment in the Eau Claire metro area climbed by 600 from August to September, when the total hit 87,000 people working, and was up 3,300 from September 2020, according to the DWD estimates.
Employment in Wisconsin rose by 7,800 workers from August to hit 3.01 million in September. That was up 37,400 from a year earlier.
"Although jobs remained relatively flat over the month, Wisconsin did see an increase in our labor force participation rate and employment grew ... over the month," DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said in a statement. "Wisconsinites are eager to get back to work, and the best thing for everyone to do to ensure our economy remains open and growing is getting vaccinated and abiding by local health department mandates."
The September unemployment rate in the city of Eau Claire was 2.8%, compared with 3.5% in August and 4.1% in September 2020. The September rate ranked fifth-lowest among the state’s 34 largest cities, all of which had rates dip last month.
The DWD report indicated that September unemployment rates declined or stayed the same in all 72 Wisconsin counties over the month and year.
Unemployment rates in west-central Wisconsin counties were: Barron 3.1%, Buffalo 3.5%, Chippewa 2.9%, Clark 2.5%, Dunn 2.9%, Eau Claire 2.7%, Jackson 4%, Pepin 2.6%, Pierce 2.8%, Rusk 3.8%, St. Croix 2.8% and Trempealeau 2.8%.