EAU CLAIRE — The unemployment rate in the Eau Claire metropolitan area increased slightly to 1.9% in December, rising from a record low 1.6% in November, according to data released Wednesday by the state Department of Workforce Development.
The December rate, which is not seasonally adjusted, was equal to what had been a record low in October and remained down a full 2 percentage points from December 2020.
The jobless rate rose in half of the state's 12 metro areas from November to December, with the Eau Claire area posting the largest increase, and stayed flat in the others, DWD reported. The other metro areas that experienced an increase, all by just a tenth of a percentage point, were Appleton, Green Bay, Janesville-Beloit, La Crosse-Onalaska and Racine.
The Eau Claire metro area, composed of Eau Claire and Chippewa counties, remained below the statewide unemployment rate of 2% and the national rate of 3.7%. The state's lowest rate in December was 1.4% in Madison, while Racine had the highest rate at 2.4%.
The seasonally adjusted state jobless rate was 2.8% in December, down from 3% a month earlier.
Total employment in the Eau Claire metro area dipped by 400 from November to December, when 87,400 people were working, but was up 2,000 from a year earlier, according to the DWD estimates.
Employment in Wisconsin shrunk by 12,100 workers from November to 3.03 million in December. That was up 117,300 from a year earlier.
"In December, Wisconsin reached a record low for both the number of unemployed workers and our unemployment rate, which is great news for our state," DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said in a news release, adding that the state's Workforce Innovation Grant Program, Worker Advancement Initiative, Worker Connection Program and traditional DWD job seeker services provide great avenues to help people still looking for employment.
The December unemployment rate in the city of Eau Claire was 1.4%, compared with 1.5% in November and 3.4% in December 2020. The December rate was tied for the second-lowest behind Madison's 1.2% among the state’s 34 largest cities.
The DWD report indicated that December unemployment rates rose in 60 of Wisconsin's 72 Wisconsin counties and stayed flat in the remaining 12 over the month. The rate declined over the year in all 72 counties.
December unemployment rates in west-central Wisconsin counties were: Barron 2.2%, Buffalo 2.6%, Chippewa 2.3%, Clark 1.8%, Dunn 2%, Eau Claire 1.6%, Jackson 3.2%, Pepin 2.3%, Pierce 2.1%, Rusk 2.7%, St. Croix 1.9% and Trempealeau 2.1%.
Eau Claire County was tied for the state’s 12th-lowest mark, while Jackson County had the seventh-highest rate in Wisconsin.