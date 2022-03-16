EAU CLAIRE — The unemployment rate in the Eau Claire metropolitan area increased by a full percentage point to 3.2% in January, according to data released Wednesday by the state Department of Workforce Development.
The January rate, which is not seasonally adjusted, was double the record low of 1.6% in November but remained 1.5 percentage points lower than the rate in December 2020.
The jobless rate rose in all 12 of the state’s metro areas from December to January, with the Eau Claire area posting the second-largest increase behind Racine, DWD reported.
The Eau Claire metro area, composed of Eau Claire and Chippewa counties, remained even with the statewide unemployment rate of 3.2% and below the national rate of 4.4%. The state’s lowest rate in January was 2.3% in Madison, while Racine had the highest rate at 4%.
The seasonally adjusted state jobless rate was 3% in January, down from 3.1% a month earlier.
Total employment in the Eau Claire metro area dipped by 1,500 from December to January, when 84,100 people were working, but was up 2,000 from a year earlier, according to the DWD estimates.
Employment in Wisconsin fell by 39,200 workers from December to 3.01 million in January. That was still up 71,700 from a year earlier.
“Wisconsin’s low unemployment and high labor force participation rates reflect a strong economic recovery as we leave this phase of the COVID-19 pandemic behind,” DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said in a news release. “At the same time, we know many employers are struggling to hire and retain employees. DWD’s enhanced online Job Center of Wisconsin offerings and regional business services teams can help employers connect with skilled candidates and previously underutilized talent pools.”
The January unemployment rate in the city of Eau Claire was 2.4%, compared with 1.6% in December and 4% in January 2021. The January rate was tied for the eighth-lowest among the state’s 34 largest cities, which all experienced an increase in the jobless rate over the month.
The DWD report indicated that January unemployment rates rose in all 72 Wisconsin counties from December to January, while declining over the year in every county.
January unemployment rates in west-central Wisconsin counties were: Barron 3.9%, Buffalo 4.5%, Chippewa 4%, Clark 3.1%, Dunn 3.4%, Eau Claire 2.7%, Jackson 5.2%, Pepin 3.9%, Pierce 3.5%, Rusk 4.5%, St. Croix 3.3% and Trempealeau 3.7%.
Eau Claire County was tied for the state’s 12th-lowest mark, while Jackson County had the seventh-highest rate in Wisconsin.