EAU CLAIRE — After see-sawing up and down for the previous three months, the unemployment rate in the Eau Claire metropolitan area stayed steady in August at 3.5%.
The rate, which is not seasonally adjusted, left the Eau Claire area below the statewide rate of 4% and the national rate of 5.3% and in about the middle of the state’s 12 metro areas, where the jobless rate ranged from 5.1% in Racine to 3.1% in Madison.
While the rate increased by a tenth of a percentage point in the La Crosse-Onalaska and Oshkosh-Neenah areas, it declined or was flat in the remaining 10 metro areas, according to data released Wednesday by the state Department of Workforce Development.
The seasonally adjusted state jobless rate was 3.9% in August.
The unadjusted August unemployment rate in the Eau Claire metro area was down 1.8 percentage points from 5.3% in the same month of 2020.
Total employment in the Eau Claire metro area climbed by 700 from July to August, when the total hit 86,800 people working, and was up 3,400 from August 2020, according to the DWD estimates.
Employment in Wisconsin fell by 32,200 workers from July to hit about 3 million in August. That was still up 104,100 from a year earlier.
“In order to keep Wisconsin’s economy moving forward, we must get serious about combating the delta variant as COVID-19 continues to cause ripples in job markets due to many factors including supply chain issues, and consumer confidence in eating out or traveling, which directly affects the service providing sector,” DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said in a news release.
The August unemployment rate in the city of Eau Claire was 3.5%, compared with 3.4% in July and 5.4% in August 2020. The August rate ranked ninth-lowest among the state’s 34 largest cities, although Eau Claire was one of only seven of those cities not to see a dip last month.
The DWD report indicated that August unemployment rates declined or stayed the same in 60 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties over the month, with Dunn and Pierce among the exceptions. The rate increased 0.2 percentage points in Dunn County and 0.1 percentage points in Pierce County from July to August.
Unemployment rates in west-central Wisconsin counties were: Barron 3.8%, Buffalo 3.8%, Chippewa 3.6%, Clark 3.1%, Dunn 3.8%, Eau Claire 3.4%, Jackson 4.6%, Pepin 3.1%, Pierce 3.3%, Rusk 4.1%, St. Croix 3.3% and Trempealeau 3.5%.
Clark and Pepin counties were tied with Dane County for the sixth-lowest mark, while Jackson County was in a four-way tie for the 14th-highest rate.