EAU CLAIRE — The unemployment rate in the Eau Claire metropolitan area ticked lower to 3.3% in March, the state Department of Workforce Development reported Wednesday.
The March rate, which is not seasonally adjusted, dipped by 0.1 percentage points from February and remained 1.4 percentage points lower than the rate in March 2021.
The jobless rate decreased or stayed the same in 10 of the state's 12 metro areas from February to March, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data reported by DWD.
The Eau Claire metro area, composed of Eau Claire and Chippewa counties, remained even with the statewide unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.3% and below the national rate of 3.8%. The state’s lowest rate in March was 2.4% in Madison, while Racine had the highest rate at 4.2%. Only two other Wisconsin metro areas — Janesville-Beloit and Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis — had higher rates than Eau Claire last month.
The state’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate dipped slightly to a record low of 2.8% in March, down from 2.9% a month earlier, as the number of people working rose by 7,300. The number of people employed in Wisconsin has reached a record high of 3.06 million and is up 60,400 from a year ago.
"For those who are still looking to break into a career, DWD can assist you through any one of the state's in-person job centers or through the JobCenterofWisconsin.com website, which currently has some 142,000 job postings," DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said in a news release.
Total employment in the Eau Claire metro area rose by 200 from February to March, when 85,400 people were working, and was up 1,300 from a year earlier, the report indicated.
The March unemployment rate in the city of Eau Claire was 2.4%, unchanged from January and February but down from 3.7% in March 2021. Last month's rate was tied for the fourth-lowest among the state’s 35 largest cities, 25 of which experienced a decrease or had their jobless rate stay flat over the month.
The report showed that unemployment rates decreased or stayed the same in 62 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties from February to March, while declining over the year in every county.
March unemployment rates in west-central Wisconsin counties were: Barron 4.2%, Buffalo 4.7%, Chippewa 4.2%, Clark 3.1%, Dunn 3.7%, Eau Claire 2.8%, Jackson 5.3%, Pepin 3.9%, Pierce 3.8%, Rusk 4.7%, St. Croix 3.5% and Trempealeau 3.8%.
Eau Claire County was tied for the state’s 11th-lowest mark, while Jackson County had the seventh-highest rate in Wisconsin.