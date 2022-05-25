EAU CLAIRE — The unemployment rate in the Eau Claire metropolitan area fell nearly half a percentage point to 2.9% in April, the state Department of Workforce Development reported Wednesday.
The April rate, which is not seasonally adjusted, dipped by 0.4 percentage points from March and was down from 3.9% a year earlier.
The jobless rate decreased in all 12 of the state’s metro areas from March to April, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data reported by DWD.
The Eau Claire metro area, composed of Eau Claire and Chippewa counties, dipped below the statewide unadjusted unemployment rate of 3% and stayed below the national rate of 3.3%. The state’s lowest rate in April was 2.1% in Madison, while Racine had the highest rate at 3.8%. Only two other Wisconsin metro areas — Janesville-Beloit and Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis — had higher rates than Eau Claire last month.
The state’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate held steady in April to tie March's record low of 2.8%, as job growth and labor force growth continued.
Seasonally adjusted statistics also showed that Wisconsin total nonfarm jobs increased by 2,700 from March to April, while private-sector jobs increased by 3,100 over the same period, DWD reported. The number of people employed in Wisconsin has reached a record high of 3.06 million and is up 54,800 from a year ago.
"Wisconsin's preliminary unemployment rate of 2.8% in April 2022 has tied the record from March and demonstrates the continued strength of the statewide recovery among industries ranging from construction and manufacturing to retail trade and food service," DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said in a news release.
Total employment in the Eau Claire metro area rose by 300 from March to April, when 85,700 people were working, and was up 100 from a year earlier, the report indicated.
The unadjusted April unemployment rate in the city of Eau Claire was 2.2%, down from 2.5% in March and from 3.6% in April 2021. Last month’s rate was the fourth-lowest among the state’s 35 largest cities, 33 of which experienced a decrease or had their jobless rate stay flat over the month.
The report showed that unemployment rates decreased or stayed the same in 63 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties from March to April, while declining over the year in every county.
April unemployment rates in west-central Wisconsin counties were: Barron 3.9%, Buffalo 3.9%, Chippewa 3.7%, Clark 2.7%, Dunn 3.3%, Eau Claire 2.5%, Jackson 4.2%, Pepin 2.8%, Pierce 3.1%, Rusk 4.7%, St. Croix 3% and Trempealeau 3.3%.
Eau Claire County was tied for the state’s 13th-lowest mark, while Rusk County, unchanged from March, had the 11th-highest rate in Wisconsin.