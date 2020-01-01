With a due date of Dec. 27, Catie Hagedorn of Eau Claire was expecting her first child around Christmas.
Instead, Catie’s Christmas gift arrived a bit late — at the next holiday on the calendar.
Frances Hagedorn, who her mother said will go by the name “Frankie,” made her debut at 3:05 p.m. on New Year’s Day at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. That made Frankie the first baby born in Eau Claire in 2020 and thus the new decade.
“I’m very excited about it,” Catie said of having a daughter who will go through life celebrating a birthday on the same day the rest of the world celebrates the arrival of a new year.
Other than enduring 29 hours of labor, Catie, a nurse at Mayo Clinic Health System in Bloomer, said the delivery went well, with mother and daughter both emerging in good health.
“She gets here when she wants to get here,” Catie, 31, said about her 20-inch new arrival, who weighed in at 6 pounds, 10 ounces.
The memory-making day was somewhat bittersweet, however, as Catie’s wife, Rachel Hagedorn, died before the couple’s daughter was born on the anniversary of their engagement.
“The sun came out as I was pushing,” Catie said. “It was like Rachel was there.”
Catie also gave Frankie the middle name Rachel as a tribute.
As a widow and a new mom, Catie said she takes comfort in knowing that she has a lot of support from both sides of the family, starting with both her mother and Rachel’s mother being present for the birth.