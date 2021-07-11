EAU CLAIRE — Returning to normal city government meetings with the general public physically in attendance will be discussed tonight (Monday) after more than a year of Eau Claire residents limited to participate via the internet.
The City Council is scheduled to hear from the city’s management, attorneys and public health officials at 7 p.m. about preparations for a return to in-person meetings as the COVID-19 pandemic is waning.
“Holding in-person council/board/commission meetings is an important goal and aspect to our return to normalcy with governmental operations,” stated a city memo included with tonight’s agenda.
In-person meetings fit with Eau Claire’s strategic goal of “facilitating an engaged community,” the memo noted.
It stated that while the pandemic is waning, a return to in-person meetings is possible, but with guidelines and restrictions.
Those potential measures will be part of tonight’s discussion, which is being done prior to the city proposing legislation laying out how to resume public attendance in the council chambers and other meeting rooms.
Currently the council’s ability to use online videoconferencing to run its meetings as well as those of numerous commissions and boards is set to expire on Aug. 10. In the past year, the council had extended that virtual meeting ability in three-month increments.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the city has been conducting its meetings through Cisco’s Webex online program, which is accessible through computers, tablets and smartphones. A toll-free number to listen to proceedings is also available for the public to use.
Council members and city employees have returned to attending meetings in City Hall in recent months as vaccination rates rose, but the general public has not yet been allowed back.
During the council’s latest vote on May 25 to extend its ability to meet virtually, members cited a community vaccination rate below 50% as a reason to hold off on in-person meetings until August.
As of Friday, 49.7% of Eau Claire County’s population, including children, is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the state Department of Health Services. Of adults in the county, 59.4% are fully vaccinated.
Another reason council members cited in their May decision was that the city’s boards and commissions had not yet talked by then about steps they would need to take to bring the public back to their meetings.
While Eau Claire is talking about preparations to return to in-person meeting attendance, neighboring cities have already pushed ahead.
Last month, Altoona returned to in-person meetings for its City Council and Plan Commission. However, that’s not the case with all of that city’s groups as its Library Board and Housing Authority’s meetings next week are scheduled to be held virtually.
The Chippewa Falls City Council reopened its meeting room to the public on April 20. Its agendas now carry the disclaimer, “due to COVID-19, public attendance is at your own risk.”
Other business
Also on this week’s council agendas:
• The council is slated to vote on borrowing $35.6 million for city projects, including $3 million for emergency repair work for the High Bridge pedestrian bridge.
• A road rally event that raises money for multiple sclerosis research wants to use downtown Eau Claire as its starting line on July 19. The 85 cars competing in the Charity Scavenger Hunt Road Rally plan to begin their journey on Riverfront Terrace in Phoenix Park and end four days later in Bellville, Ohio, according to a permit application submitted by organizers.
• To entertain visitors in Eau Claire for this month’s Farm Technology Days, The Lismore Hotel, 333 Gibson St., plans to host live country music, food trucks and an outdoor bar. Unofficially dubbed the “downtown hoedown,” the event is scheduled for the evening of July 20 in the parking lot at the north corner of South Barstow Street and East Grand Avenue.
• Downtown Eau Claire Inc. plans to bring back its annual fundraiser event, A Grand Evening on the Bridge, after taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The three-course dinner prepared by local restaurants is scheduled for Aug. 18 on the Grand Avenue Bridge.
• The city intends to seek grant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation for a future project to rebuild and widen Highway T. Eau Claire is joining with neighboring towns and the Eau Claire and Chippewa county governments in applying for a federal grant to pay up to 80% of the estimated $28 million cost to upgrade the highway.