Eau Claire may provide up to $2.9 million in assistance to developers so vacant lots will become home to new buildings in an area that the city has been revitalizing.
Specifically, that aid to developers is intended to help them create underground parking at the downtown lots to maximize use of the land for redevelopment.
“Underground parking is something we feel is in keeping with the urban nature of downtown and leads to the highest and best use of the property as opposed to large, surface level parking lots,” city finance director Jay Winzenz said.
To come up with the money to help developers afford that, the city is in the process of amending Tax Increment Financing District No. 8, which encompasses a swath of downtown in the North Barstow Street area including the lots targeted for development.
In TIF districts, tax money from new buildings is used to pay for public investment in that area that was done to spur new development. TIF District No. 8 is currently slated to close in 2030 — putting the value of the new development there onto regular tax rolls to pay for local government and public schools — but the proposed amendment would extend the end date to 2033. State law allows cities to extend the life of a TIF district by three years if it was created to redevelop a blighted area.
Those additional years will help the district generate the $2.9 million in aid to developers and have it retire in the black.
“At the end of the day the district has to break even,” Winzenz said.
Since the city established TIF District No. 8 in 2002, there has been $59.5 million of new development there, including RCU and Jamf office buildings, apartments, a renovation project that created the Oxbow Hotel, restaurants and shops.
“Despite the relative success of TIF No. 8, there remain three significant sites that remain undeveloped,” the proposal states.
Based on developer proposals for the three remaining lots — including two where underground parking is desired — the city estimates another $40.4 million worth of new buildings could go there.
Negotiations are in progress for projects on the two smaller lots, but the third — an entire city block — has had multiple attempts to secure redevelopment there falter.
Known as Block 7, that land owned by Eau Claire’s Redevelopment Authority had been paved in 2013 as temporary surface parking while the city built a ramp nearby.
There have been multiple proposals from developers to build on Block 7, but they haven’t come to fruition over cost issues.
“A lot of that has been related to underground parking,” said Aaron White, Eau Claire’s economic development manager.
Developers had sought assistance from the city to help with those costs, he said, but the current TIF district plan did have money included in it to make that available.
If the amendment passes, White intends to revisit developers who had made proposals for Block 7 to see if their plans could now move forward.
“We don’t want to continue seeing this being an empty parking lot that’s under utilized,” White said.
The city already is in talks with developers for the other two lots eyed for redevelopment in the North Barstow area.
For the city-owned Railroad parking lot along the Eau Claire River, negotiations with Merge Urban Development are wrapping up to secure an agreement for the company to make a five-story building with ground floor commercial space and 67 apartments above that. Underground parking is expected to be a part of that project, White said.
The third site is not expected to need underground parking, as it is directly to the east of the city’s newest parking ramp. Proposed for that land is a building with a restaurant and offices from Monarch Ventures and a new home for the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire.
The TIF district amendment does state that money provided to developers would be decided on a case-by-case basis, carefully evaluating each project’s financial needs and determining that city money is absolutely necessary for the project to happen.
The process to amend the TIF district begins with the 7 p.m. Monday Plan Commission meeting at City Hall, where it is scheduled for a public hearing and vote. The City Council is then scheduled to make its decision on the amendment during a Jan. 28 meeting. Finally, the Joint Review Board — a panel of city, county government, public school and technical college representatives — will vote Feb. 5 on amending the TIF district plan.
Other Business
Also on the Plan Commission’s Monday night agenda:
• Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic, 2715 Damon St., is seeking approval to rebuild and expand its building after it was severely damaged by fire in early November.
• Turning the former Little Red School, W3380 Highway 37, into a training facility for Plumbers and Steamfitters Union Local 434 is slated for a vote by the commission.
• Following city approval in October to create a large housing development on Eau Claire’s west side, developer S.C. Swiderski is now in the process of getting subsequent approvals for the buildings slated for that property.