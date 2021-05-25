EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire city government is beginning to discuss how it will spend $13.53 million it is receiving through the recently approved federal American Rescue Plan Act.
During a work session on Tuesday, city Finance Director Jay Winzenz asked the City Council to begin thinking about how the money could best help the community recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our challenge is trying to prioritize those funds and be strategic about how we’re going to use it,” he said.
In broad terms the funds must go toward responding to the public health emergency, mitigating negative economic impacts of COVID-19, providing premium pay to essential workers, aiding public services that had revenues fall during the pandemic and making investments to infrastructure.
Going into more detail, though, Winzenz listed 21 more specific ways the city's allocation of recovery funds could be divided up. Those include payments to individuals who lost jobs due to COVID-19, aid to small businesses and nonprofits hurt by the pandemic, offsetting costs of safety measures created at workplaces, boosting affordable housing, helping services for the homeless and improving broadband connectivity.
The council will be surveyed during the next week on different ways the federal recovery funds could be used.
“The first step is to get the priorities of the council,” Winzenz said.
Then he envisions the process of deciding how the recovery funds would be allocated would be similar to how the city prepares its annual budget. That involves a proposal from the city manager, council meetings to discuss a budget, holding public hearings on it and then ultimately approving it.
Some council members said Tuesday that they'd like to use a process that incorporates ideas directly from the general public on how at least a portion of the city's recovery funds will be used.
“I’d like to see as much public input as we can,” Councilwoman Emily Berge said.
She agreed with council members Jeremy Gragert and Kate Beaton, who cited the city's participatory budgeting process as an example.
The federal government must be officially notified by 2024 on how cities plan to use their ARPA funds and the money must be spent by the end of 2026, Winzenz said.
Signed into law on March 11, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act contains numerous funds. Eau Claire's allocation is part of the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, which is providing $350 billion to communities.