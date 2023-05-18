EAU CLAIRE — The city’s Police and Fire Commission on Thursday named Matt Jaggar as Eau Claire’s new fire chief.

Jaggar, 47, who has risen through the ranks at the Eau Claire Fire Department over 24 years, takes over the top job at 7 a.m. today(Friday).

Contact: 715-833-9204, andrew.dowd@ecpc.com, @ADowd_LT on Twitter

Tags

Local government reporter/Business editor

A lifelong Wisconsin resident, Andrew Dowd graduated from Verona Area High School in 2000. From there he attended UW-Eau Claire, earning his bachelor's degree in 2004 with a major in print journalism and minor in political science. During college, he was on staff at the school newspaper, The Spectator, and also worked part-time at the Leader-Telegram. Following graduation, he spent nearly a year as a reporter for The Stevens Point Journal before taking a job at the Leader-Telegram in August 2005. He's focused on reporting on local government, but has covered a variety of subjects including business, area development and human interest stories. In addition to writing for the daily newspaper, he also is editor of the quarterly Business Leader magazine.