Jack Brown got the chance Thursday to make his first start on the Carson Park mound since his dominant high school days with Eau Claire Memorial.
Not much has changed.
The right-hander was just as good as an Eau Claire Express starter as he was an Old Abe. Brown took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, shutting down Waterloo over six innings of work to help the Express top the Bucks 12-2.
Brown held the opposition to one run on three hits and struck out six to earn the win. He only issued one walk.
“It was great, I pitched here in high school and felt like I was right back in the swing of things,” Brown said. “Had some great defense behind me and talked with my catcher, so I had a really good feeling starting the game.”
The former All-Area player of the year kept the Bucks off the scoreboard entirely for four-plus innings. Trey Leonard finally gave Waterloo its first hit of the game in the fifth inning with a bunt single down the third base line. The Bucks didn’t score their first run until the sixth, when Patrick Ferguson punched an RBI double into the gap in left-center.
It wasn’t nearly enough, given Eau Claire’s huge fifth inning.
Matt Bottcher launched a two-run homer over the right field fence in the bottom of the fifth, stretching the Express lead to 3-0. Nick Marinconz added a solo shot of his own in the ensuing at-bat to make it back-to-back trips around the bases for Eau Claire.
It was the first home run of the summer for Bottcher, who is contending for the Northwoods League batting title with a .401 batting average after Thursday’s 2 for 5 performance. His average is good for first in the league.
“Everything he was throwing was kind of fading away, so all I really said was that I was going to go in and try to keep my shoulder on it,” Bottcher said of the home run. “I got it out in front.”
All in all, the Express plated five runs in the fifth to give themselves a comfortable 6-0 cushion heading into the late innings. They added two more in the seventh and four in the eighth to put the contest away.
Brown improved to 3-2 on the summer and lowered his ERA to 3.15.
“My fastball felt good, and with some of their better hitters I mixed in my changeup to switch up speeds,” Brown said. “And I was able to throw a curveball for a strike, or in the dirt if I needed to waste a pitch.”
Brock Burton had opened the scoring for the Express in the top of the first, hitting a one-out single and later crossing the plate on a wild pitch. He added an insurance run with an RBI single in the seventh and three more with a bases-clearing triple in the eighth.
Bottcher finished with three RBIs. His sacrifice fly to left field in the seventh helped Eau Claire pad its lead.
Waterloo’s second and final run came on Tony Jenkins’ sacrifice fly in the eighth.
Brown’s former Memorial teammate and fellow Minnesota State pitcher Zach Gustafson worked a scoreless ninth inning to close out the win for the Express.
The two teams return to Carson Park tonight for the final contest of the two-game series. Colt Mink (3-2) is slated to get the start on the mound for the Express. The southpaw has a 3.92 ERA entering the matchup and has won three straight starts dating back to July 3. He’ll go up against Waterloo’s Peyton Fuller, who is 0-2 with a 7.97 ERA in six appearances this summer.
The Express are tied for first place in the Great Plains East Division with Duluth. Both teams sport a 12-7 record in the second half of the season.
Eau Claire 12, Waterloo 2
Waterloo 000 001 010 — 2 5 3
Eau Claire 100 050 24X — 12 14 1
WP: Jack Brown (6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K). LP: Daniel Colwell (4 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K).
Leading hitters — Eau Claire: Brock Burton 3-4 (3B, 4 RBI), Nick Marinconz 3-5 (HR, RBI), Matt Bottcher 2-5 (HR, 3 RBI), Sam Kohnle 2-4, Zach Gilles 2-2.
Records: Eau Claire 31-24, Waterloo 27-28.