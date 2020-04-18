How good could Paul DeLakis be?
To get an accurate gauge, it might be a good idea to brush up on your history.
Sure, there’s the obvious: DeLakis’ background in the swimming pool, which to this point has featured 10 state championships and three state records in high school and first team All-American honors in college. But to get the full picture of the Eau Claire native’s potential, it might help to know a bit of swimming trivia, Ohio State director of swimming and diving Bill Dorenkott says.
“I think he can be the first man in the history of American swimming to go under 1:30 in the 200 free, under 1:40 in the 200 IM and under 1:50 in the 200 breaststroke,” the leader of the Buckeyes said. “No man in history has done all three of those things.”
High praise. But there’s a reason for that.
The boatload of potential Dorenkott has seen in DeLakis — a Memorial graduate now swimming for Ohio State — since Day 1 has already started coming to fruition.
As a sophomore at the 2019 NCAA championships, DeLakis earned first team All-America honors in the 200-yard freestyle, 200-yard breaststroke and the 400-yard freestyle relay.
His encore as a junior this season has been even more impressive. He was an All-American in six events: the 200 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 individual medley, 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay and the 800 freestyle relay.
The list just keeps on growing. But it was denied the chance to add another esteemed honor when this year’s NCAA championships were canceled as a result of the spread of the coronavirus.
DeLakis was gunning for a national title or two. Dorenkott believes he could have pulled it off. But instead, the junior will need to wait until next year.
“This season was pretty crazy,” DeLakis said. “When the NCAA meet got canceled, that was pretty heartbreaking. ... I was in disbelief for a couple hours, then it kind of sunk in that this was really happening. I calculated all the time that I spent just to prepare for it, and just this year alone it was over 700 hours since the beginning of August. A lot of hard work didn’t have the chance to shine at the end.”
That kind of hard work and commitment is what has pushed DeLakis into the elite tier of American swimmers.
“He has an internal drive to be the best,” Dorenkott said. “There are kids that enjoy winning and there are kids that hate losing. Paul hates to lose. The hardest part when he first came on board is that swimming, unfortunately, is more of a Crock-Pot than a microwave. It’s a slow cooker, it takes a long time. And he wanted to win right away, and I think now he’s starting to see the process, and understand it, embrace it.”
DeLakis’ final races of the season were at the Big Ten Championships. He won silver medals in the 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 200 breaststroke, 400 freestyle relay and 800 freestyle relay. He would have had nearly four weeks to rest up before the NCAA meet — had it gone on — and Dorenkott said a rested DeLakis is a force to be reckoned with.
Looming in the summer were the U.S. Olympic Trials. DeLakis qualified for the Trials in the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle.
However, his dream of representing the United States at an Olympic Games will need to wait until next year, at least.
“Obviously it’s everybody’s dream to make the Olympic team,” DeLakis said. “I’ve always thought about it, every little kid wants to say, ‘I’m going to go to the Olympics one day.’ But it seems possible, and many people have told me that along the way. So that’s always been in the back of my mind.”
The Buckeyes’ All-American could have really made a name for himself this summer, Dorenkott said. The Ohio State coach would have expected him to notch top-16 finishes at the Trials as a baseline, with a shot to finish in the top eight in his events.
The top two finishers in each event at the Trials qualify for the Olympics. Often, the top six finishers in DeLakis’ two events are a good bet to qualify for U.S. relay teams.
“I think this year would have been his coming out moment (at the NCAAs),” Dorenkott said. “So that makes (the postponements) tough to swallow, because you don’t get these opportunities often. But quite frankly, he’s dealt with it a lot better than a lot of other kids. He’s taken it like a champ.”
Perhaps the extra time to prepare could be a blessing in disguise though. The Trials are contested as long course races, as opposed to the short course races DeLakis has been accustomed to.
Long course pools are 50 meters long. Short courses are 25 yards long.
“Paul’s still a little bit of a puppy when it comes to long course racing,” Dorenkott said. “Short course, he’s just coming into his own as one of the true elites in the country. But for long course, I think this (extra year) will serve him well, because after another year of experience, training and growth, come 2021 I would not want to have to race against him in a final eight setting. He’s going to be tough to beat.”
How he uses that extra year will be key to any success in 2021. But pools aren’t exactly accessible for training right now, forcing DeLakis to adjust his plan of attack.
“Now that I’m not necessarily able to get into the pool, I’ve just been working out every day on my own, with weights and without weights,” said DeLakis, who is back in Eau Claire. “But it’s definitely harder doing it without a team.”
He’s not alone in that struggle though. Even swimmers with Olympic medals around their necks need to get creative to train.
“I’m in a group with (Olympic medalists) Ryan Lochte and Caeleb Dressel, and those guys are top-tier swimmers, and they’re saying that they can only get in the pool for a little bit of time. It’s not enough to train at a high level, only enough to maintain where you’re at,” DeLakis said.
As long as he can keep at his current level, DeLakis said, he should be able to hit the ground running — metaphorically speaking, of course — when he gets back into the pool like normal. But it’s a challenge that has required a trade-off in the present.
“I’d say I’m working out harder right now than I would be if I were swimming,” he said.
It’s all in the pursuit of NCAA glory and Olympic dreams.
As for the historic trifecta Dorenkott thinks he could hit? DeLakis has come within 1.66 seconds of beating the mark in the 200 breaststroke, 2.02 seconds in the 200 freestyle and 2.26 seconds in the 200 individual medley.
History is only seconds away.