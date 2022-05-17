EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire manufacturer is doing its part to alleviate the baby formula shortage that has caused concern among families across the country.
Nestlé has boosted production of baby formula at the large plant it operates on the city's west side.
"We have significantly increased the amount of our infant formula available to consumers by ramping up production and accelerating general product availability to retailers and online, as well as in hospitals for those most vulnerable," a Nestlé spokesperson said Tuesday.
Nestlé's efforts will supplement steps announced Monday by President Joe Biden's administration to ease the shortage, including reopening the largest domestic manufacturing plant and increasing imports from overseas.
The Food and Drug Administration said it was streamlining its review process to make it easier for foreign manufacturers to begin shipping more formula into the U.S.
"The FDA expects that the measures and steps it's taking with infant formula manufacturers and others will mean more and more supply is on the way or on store shelves moving forward," FDA Commissioner Robert Califf told reporters.
Califf said the U.S. will prioritize companies that can provide the largest shipments and quickly show documentation that their formulas are safe and compatible with U.S. nutrition standards. The policy is structured as a temporary measure lasting six months.
In addition to increasing baby formula production domestically, Nestlé also accelerated shipments of Gerber Good Start Extensive HA from the Netherlands and Alfamino from Switzerland for Nestlé Health Science to fill immediate needs in the U.S. The spokesperson said the company prioritized those products because they serve a critical medical purpose for babies with cow’s milk protein allergies. Both products were already being imported, enabling the company to act quickly.
In light of Monday's FDA announcement that aims to give companies temporary flexibility for importation of certain infant formulas, the Nestlé spokesperson said company officials are "reviewing the guidance and assessing where we may be able to tap into the Nestlé global nutrition network to help."
In December 2020, Switzerland-based Nestlé announced a $50 million investment to expand one of its facilities in Eau Claire. The project was expected to add 70 jobs to the roughly 450 people who worked at the plant at 1200 Nestle Ave. and make the Eau Claire factory the largest Nestlé Health Science manufacturing site. Baby formula is among several nutrition products produced at the site.
The imports announcement came shortly after regulators said they'd reached a deal to allow Abbott Nutrition to restart its Sturgis, Michigan-based plant, which has been closed since February due to contamination issues. The company must overhaul its safety protocols and procedures before resuming production.
Neither step will have an immediate effect on tight supplies that have left many parents searching for formula online or in food banks.
After getting the FDA's OK, Abbott said it will take eight to 10 weeks before new products begin arriving in stores. The company didn't set a timeline to restart manufacturing.
Getting imports into the U.S. supply chain will also take several weeks, according to administration officials. Products from Australia, New Zealand and the U.K. are expected to meet the standards needed for importation.
But regulators said national industry data shows most U.S. stores, on average, still have 80% of their formula inventory in stock. They suggested some of the empty shelves seen in recent days may be due to panic buying by parents.
The shortage stems from a February recall by Abbott that exacerbated ongoing supply chain disruptions among formula makers, leaving fewer options on stores shelves across much of the country. The shortage has led retailers like CVS and Walgreens to limit how many containers customers can purchase per visit.
Abbott's voluntary recall was triggered by four illnesses reported in babies who had consumed powdered formula from its plant. All four infants were hospitalized with a rare type of bacterial infection and two died.
After a six-week inspection, FDA investigators published a list of problems in March, including lax safety and sanitary standards and a history of bacterial contamination in several parts of the plant. Under Monday's agreement, Abbott must regularly consult with an outside safety expert to restart and maintain production.
Chicago-based Abbott has emphasized that its products have not been directly linked to the bacterial infections in children. Samples of the bacteria found at its plant did not match the strains collected from two babies by federal investigators.
But FDA officials pushed back on that reasoning Monday on a call with reporters — their first time publicly addressing the company's argument. FDA staffers noted they were unable to collect bacterial strains from two of the four patients, limiting their chances of finding a match.
Fixing the violations uncovered at Abbott's plant takes time, according to former FDA officials. Companies need to exhaustively clean the facility and equipment, retrain staff, repeatedly test and document there is no contamination.
As part of the FDA's new import policy, regulators said companies would need to provide documentation of their factory's inspections.
Pediatricians say baby formulas produced in Canada and Europe are roughly equivalent to those in the U.S. But traditionally, 98% of the infant formula supply in the U.S. is made domestically. Companies seeking to enter the U.S. face several major hurdles, including rigorous research and manufacturing standards imposed by the FDA.
Grace Voegeli-Smith of Sun Prairie is one of the parents looking forward to a resolution of the baby formula shortage, as she has been scrambling to find formula that suits the needs of her 8-month-old twin boys, who were born prematurely.
She relies on ordering specialty formula in bulk from Amazon, with some shipments containing roughly 18 cans taking weeks to arrive. That became the routine after Voegeli-Smith's recent trips to several Dane County and state retailers turned up bare shelves.
Voegeli-Smith was recently down to her last can. It took an excursion to Minnesota to find two more — her boys go through one can in about 36 hours.