EAU CLAIRE — Though still viewed as a draw for shoppers to Eau Claire, Oakwood Mall does have vacancies that have prompted the city to order a plan to help this crucial part of the area’s commercial sector.

The city government has hired Madison-based consultant Vandewalle & Associates to come up with a redevelopment plan aimed at keeping the Oakwood Mall area viable.

