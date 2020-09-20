EAU CLAIRE — The ability to continue holding its public meetings virtually, which the Eau Claire City Council has done since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be up for a vote this week.
An emergency declaration that gave the city manager additional powers beginning in mid-March has allowed council members to attend meetings using internet-based videoconferencing, but the city is putting measures in place as it is shifting to a “new normal” for operating amid the pandemic.
An ordinance change up for public discussion on Monday night and then a council vote on Tuesday afternoon would give elected officials the power to decide when holding virtual — not in-person — meetings is necessary.
“It’s to put those sort of mechanisms in place to be able to still meet virtually if conditions warrant but not be on that heightened level of emergency,” City Attorney Stephen Nick said.
Under normal circumstances, city ordinances do not allow the council to meet electronically or through a teleconference. If approved by the council Tuesday, the ordinance change would take effect in late November, allowing virtual meetings to continue then even if the city is no longer under a declared state of emergency.
Under those new abilities, virtual meetings could be allowed either by a joint decision by the city manager and council president or a majority vote of the City Council.
The necessity for those virtual meetings virtually versus in-person will need to be explained when those decisions are made, Nick said, and they cannot be done just for convenience to the council.
Council President Terry Weld said the city won’t return to in-person meetings until they can be held without creating the opportunity to expose residents, employees and the council to COVID-19.
But he said that’s not a question of “if,” but “when.”
“I know that we need to start to move this along,” Weld said. “The community wants this opportunity to be face-to-face.”
Weld has seen pros and cons of the nearly six months of virtual meetings the council has had to date.
Having them online have prevented COVID-19 from spreading by people gathered for a City Council meeting.
“The health and safety has been the biggest reason we’ve needed to do this,” he said. “For that sake it has worked.”
The virtual meetings have allowed constituents who attend using their smartphones or computers a chance to speak to the council, fulfilling the legal requirement that they be open to the public.
A drawback of it though is the emotion, concerns, excitement and other expressions that come through with face-to-face conversation is lacking when people are speaking.
“It’s hard for us too as a legislative body,” Weld said. “We want to be gathered again face-to-face to have discussions.”
Since the pandemic began, meetings have been held virtually with three to four members in council chambers at City Hall, but the rest attending from their homes using Internet-based videoconferencing.
The city is rearranging the council chamber to allow more distance between the city’s 11 elected officials plus multiple staff members that attend meeting to provide information and advice. But with the limited space in the council chambers, that enlarged council dais leaves little room left for community members to attend meetings.
“Use of council chambers with even a modest public attendance is not possible,” Nick said. Specifically the six-foot social distancing requirement between people leaves capacity in the council’s smaller public gallery to only a few people.
“The challenge is bringing the public in and allowing them to gather and speak,” Weld said.
The city is mulling ways to usher community members in and out of the room for their speaking terms, while having other waiting areas set up in the building with monitors airing live video of the meeting.
Other Business
Also on this week’s council agendas:
• In closed session on Monday night, the council will review applications for its next city manager and also discuss candidates for interim city manager. Current City Manager Dale Peters will retire on Oct. 23.
• A two-story senior living facility planned for vacant land on Old Town Hall Road by Fleet Farm is seeking rezoning approval. The project planned for Eau Claire’s south side will be subject to a Monday night public hearing followed by a vote Tuesday afternoon.
• About 1,700 voters on Eau Claire’s north side will likely be voting at a different church in the upcoming fall election. Messiah Lutheran Church, 2015 N. Hastings Way, has served as the polling place for election wards 10, 47, 54 and 76, but it informed the city it will temporarily be unable to be used for that due to COVID-19 concerns. Those wards will instead vote at Hope Lutheran Church, 2226 Eddy Lane, pending the council’s approval on Tuesday.
• Dimension X Design LLC intends on purchasing a two-acre lot on International Drive in Eau Claire’s Sky Park Industrial Center to build an 18,000-square-foot manufacturing and office facility. The council will vote Tuesday on an agreement to sell the land to the Altoona-based plastics engineering firm.
• The city’s emergency declaration, which has been in place since the coronavirus pandemic began in mid-March, may be extended to Oct. 27.