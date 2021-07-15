EAU CLAIRE — Two Eau Claire city government employees have been charged with theft for making personal purchases last year with store rebate checks earned by the city.
Jason Palmer, 45, a community services worker now on unpaid suspension, and Steven Roscoe, 58, who retired in mid-June as a supervisor in the city’s parks division, were each charged last month in Eau Claire County Court with one count of misdemeanor theft.
Both men are scheduled to have their initial appearances in court next month.
If found guilty of the charge against them, each man could get up to nine months in jail and a $10,000 fine.
The two have already faced disciplinary action in their jobs, including repaying the city for rebates they used on personal purchases.
In February, Palmer agreed to have $183.61 taken from his paycheck, and Roscoe cut a personal check for $372.95 to repay the city, according to documents the Leader-Telegram obtained through an open records request.
City records show that suspicious purchases were discovered in fall during a routine check of receipts done by the city’s Finance Department. That launched an internal investigation into the misuse of rebate checks the city earned while retailer Menards’ had a promotion that gave customers 11% back in store credit on their purchases.
Using its rebate numbers, receipts and store surveillance video provided by Menards, city officials were able to identify Palmer and Roscoe as the ones making the suspect purchases.
According to the criminal complaint in the case, an Eau Claire police sergeant interviewed Palmer and Roscoe on Dec. 10.
Palmer admitted to police that he would include personal items in purchases made with Menards rebates issued to the city while he was on the clock.
The sergeant began to ask Palmer, “do you know what you’re doing is ...” but the employee interrupted him and said, “... fraudulent? Yes.”
Immediately after his interview with police, Palmer emailed city Human Resources Director Victoria Seltun.
“It was never my intention to defraud the city of money,” Palmer wrote in a copy of the email obtained by the Leader-Telegram. “I made some very bad decisions in using the Menards rebates to purchase personal items alongside work related items.”
He went on to state he would accept any disciplinary actions that need to be taken.
In Roscoe’s Dec. 10 interview with police, he initially said he only used his own Menards rebate cards — none that belonged to the city.
The sergeant then confronted Roscoe with receipts bearing rebate check numbers issued to the city.
Roscoe said he must’ve gotten his personal rebates and the city ones mixed up as both had his name on them. Later in the interview, Roscoe said his first use of a city rebate was done by accident, but that he knew what he was doing on subsequent occasions.
Following their interviews with police in early December, both Roscoe and Palmer were put on paid administrative leave pending the completion of an investigation into potential misconduct. During that suspension, Roscoe and Palmer cooperated with the city’s internal investigation to help identify which purchases were for their personal use.
A detailed list provided by the city showed Roscoe bought rain gutter covers, cabinet lighting, household cleaners, batteries, drill bits and storage totes. Palmer’s purchases included adhesives, snacks, beverages, reading glasses and other small merchandise.
Palmer’s purchases go from April through early October, and Roscoe’s go from late July to early October, according to city documents.
Workplace theft normally results in being fired from a city job, but Roscoe and Palmer were instead offered “last-chance agreements.” These arrangements were made in consideration of “stress and emotional problems due to personal difficulties” that both employees were experiencing at the time” plus their cooperation in the investigation and remorse they showed, according to the city documents.
Up until their personal use of the rebates, neither Roscoe or Palmer had records of prior workplace offenses, noted a letter from Seltun, the city’s human resources director.
Following the internal investigation, Roscoe and Palmer were required to take a week of unpaid suspension and work 40 hours of volunteer community service. Each also lost the ability to make purchases on behalf of the city.
Roscoe was given the option of retiring in mid-June when he was due to get full retirement benefits or continue working, but take a demotion. He opted for retirement, according to a document he signed.
Palmer was reassigned to another position. His current unpaid suspension started as a result of the criminal theft charge being filed against him.
The city’s internal investigation shed light on inconsistent procedures and tracking methods across the various city departments that have employees use rebates or gift cards to pay for work-related supplies.
In response, the city adopted a new policy on Nov. 1 for receiving, safe keeping, redeeming and accounting for prepaid gift cards and merchandise certificates. Those are to be handled securely like cash, the new policy says. In each department that makes purchases, an employee has been designated as the one responsible for rebates and gift cards, along with additional paperwork that now goes to accounting for tracking purposes.