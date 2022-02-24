EAU CLAIRE — Kim Pierson grew up on a family diary farm that eventually fell victim to financial troubles and sees how many others still in the industry are struggling with the costs of running an agriculture operation.
The soon-to-retire UW-Eau Claire physics professor is using his technical know-how to try and ease one of the financial burdens that dairies face — energy costs for their large water heating systems.
“Dairy farmers need hot water three times a day, hundreds of gallons a day, thousands of gallons a week,” Pierson said Thursday in an online videoconference over Zoom.
Those farms primarily use the water to flush and sterilize milking machines, he said, but some also have put it to use in in-floor heating systems in their milking parlors or to keep water troughs from freezing in winter.
Pierson, who has created a startup called ACP Solar, is developing a solar water heating system tailor-made for the needs of dairy farms.
He's already built a couple of prototypes using materials he bought from Menards and is in the process of getting patents. Pierson is seeking a few farmers to test his equipment and also seeking investors so he can scale up his business.
ACP Solar was among five local startups to pitch their businesses on Thursday to potential investors and other resources that could help advance their entrepreneurial endeavors. The online pitch event was the culmination of a five-month Level Up! program the group took through WiSys VentureHome–Eau Claire. Based out of downtown co-working space CoLab, the program helps startups by providing access to a statewide network of business resources through the UW System's regional campuses.
Pierson wasn't the only solar energy entrepreneur to speak Thursday. Timothy Dilley and Scott Kosloski, co-founders of SunVenture Partners, are looking to capture a piece of the growing market for large solar power installations in the Midwest.
“We develop big solar projects,” Dilley said.
The duo's firm identifies underutilized land sites, works with owners on agreements to host solar arrays and develops those large solar farms so they could then be sold to companies that invest in clean energy. The company has one project already under its belt, Dilley said, and hopes to work on at least 10% of the large solar projects to be built in Wisconsin.
The startup founders were asking for potential investors on Thursday, plus help finding a financial advisor.
Another environmentally friendly business pitch came from Anthony Nied, who has spent his career in lawn care.
He remembers his first job in the industry left him with clothes soaked in pesticides at the end of his shifts during summer. When he'd come home from work, Nied said he'd postpone hugging his family — including his newborn child — until after washing off all the harmful chemicals.
“At that time I knew my top priority would be to make a safe lawn alternative,” he said.
He now runs an organic lawncare business, but Nied also came up with a new venture that allows homeowners to plant a new lawn that requires less mowing, watering and fertilizing.
Going by the name Flawn Seed Kits, the business sells bags of seeds for various flowering plants that would work as a substitute for a regular grass lawn.
Already selling the kits through his own website, Nied was seeking about $100,000 to help grow the business so it could expand into a larger geographic area and into retail stores. He also asked Thursday's audience on Zoom for contacts they might have with other companies that could help advance his venture.
Andrew Niese requested about $200,000 to help him hire people to further develop, market and sell an app he created called Fixity. The app allows people to report problems with streets, parks and other public works to city governments responsible for them.
He acknowledged there are already competitors with similar products but said they're often part of larger, expensive software packages. His pitch was that his software is more affordable to small and mid-size cities, providing easier installation and a free trial period before buying.
"It’s just the basics, and it does the basics well,” he said.
Shane Sanders is turning his passion for action figures into a business catering to like-minded collectors.
He showed off his prototype for FigSplayz, a small clear display case for figurines that includes lighting, music and a companion app.
The local entrepreneur is finishing his development phase for the product this year and will launch a crowdfunding campaign through Kickstarter to advance the business. On Thursday he was asking for a $185,000 investment in the company to help with costs for tooling, research and development, and hiring people to do artwork for FigSplayz.
Entrepreneurs that presented their pitches on Thursday were the third class for the Level Up! program at WiSys VentureHome-Eau Claire. Since its inception in February 2020, 18 startups have graduated from the five-month program.
The leader of WiSys, the nonprofit organization that matches breakthroughs made at UW System campuses with companies that can develop them, said the Eau Claire program's graduates are playing a role in strengthening the economy.
“We need these entrepreneurs to build new companies, get our economy going and they’re doing just that” said Arjun Sanga, president of WiSys.