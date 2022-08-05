EAU CLAIRE — Adding solar panels to a south side fire station and the municipal ice center are among projects the city is planning to help reach its lofty clean energy goal.

Ned Noel, senior city planner, said the two projects are slated for the next two years as they’re the most clearly defined out of a list of potential ways Eau Claire can trim its use of fossil fuels.

Contact: 715-833-9204, andrew.dowd@ecpc.com,

@ADowd_LT on Twitter