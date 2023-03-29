Dewey Street Set to Re-Open

After officials closed the Dewey Street bridge last week due to structural concerns, plans are to reopen it next week with some new rules. 

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

EAU CLAIRE — The aging Dewey Street bridge in downtown Eau Claire is poised to reopen next week following an inspection that found it is still safe for traffic.

Monday is currently the tentative reopening date, though that could be pushed back if inclement weather prevents city crews from making the necessary preparations, Deputy City Engineer Leah Ness said.

