EAU CLAIRE — The aging Dewey Street bridge in downtown Eau Claire is poised to reopen next week following an inspection that found it is still safe for traffic.
Monday is currently the tentative reopening date, though that could be pushed back if inclement weather prevents city crews from making the necessary preparations, Deputy City Engineer Leah Ness said.
That includes allowing adhesive to cure for metal plating used to patch over the hole discovered in the center of the bridge and the traffic control cones and signs used to guide traffic around that spot. To allow vehicles enough space to drive around the problem spot, parking will no longer be allowed on the bridge.
While inspectors who gave the bridge a close look on Friday and Monday said it is safe to reopen, the city intends to put a weight restriction on it.
"We're digging into that right now," Ness said.
Weight limits for streets or bridges, while done by towns and counties, would be new to Eau Claire. As of Wednesday, the city had not yet decided what weight limit it will set for the Dewey Street bridge. Depending on the limit, it could not only impact commercial trucks that had traveled on Dewey Street, but also emergency vehicles traveling to and from the city's Fire Station No. 2, which is about a block from the bridge.
Prohibiting heavy vehicles from using the 92-year-old bridge is intended to help extend its life until the structure can be replaced.
The city applied this month for $9.44 million from a federal infrastructure program to replace the bridge, Ness said. If the city is awarded the funds, the earliest the project could be done is 2025, she added.
In the meantime, the city is preparing to get estimates for repairs to fix the hole discovered March 23 in the center of the bridge between its two lanes of traffic.
Ness said the recent inspection found the hole appeared where a patch in the bridge had prematurely failed.
"It deteriorated quite rapidly since the last inspection,” she said.
That prior inspection done in November hadn't noted any red flags for the patch compared to others the city had made to the bridge, Ness said.
Why the patch in the center of the bridge failed is not known, she said.
The bridge has been inspected annually, but the city is ramping up the frequency since the hole was discovered last week.
“We’ll be doing inspections every three months now to monitor those patch locations to see if there’s additional cracking or signs of fatigue in those areas,” Ness said.
For several years the city has been talking about rehabilitating or replacing the deteriorating bridge that has carried downtown traffic over the Eau Claire River since 1931.
Triggered by a May 2015 inspection's findings, the city began planning a major rehabilitation of the bridge. However, rising cost estimates received in 2019 and 2020 for a historic overhaul of the existing bridge led the City Council to vote in January 2021 to shift direction toward replacing the structure instead.
A lifelong Wisconsin resident, Andrew Dowd graduated from Verona Area High School in 2000. From there he attended UW-Eau Claire, earning his bachelor's degree in 2004 with a major in print journalism and minor in political science. During college, he was on staff at the school newspaper, The Spectator, and also worked part-time at the Leader-Telegram. Following graduation, he spent nearly a year as a reporter for The Stevens Point Journal before taking a job at the Leader-Telegram in August 2005. He's focused on reporting on local government, but has covered a variety of subjects including business, area development and human interest stories. In addition to writing for the daily newspaper, he also is editor of the quarterly Business Leader magazine.