Eau Claire Police Chief Gerald Staniszewski plans to retire at the end of the year, he wrote in a letter to the community Monday.
Staniszewski has been chief of police in Eau Claire since 2013.
He has served as a police officer in Eau Claire for more than 28 years.
Staniszewski's exact retirement date will depend on the Police and Fire Commission’s needs, as well as city manager Dale Peters' office, he said.
The city Police and Fire Commission is slated to discuss recruiting a new police chief, review candidates for the interim chief position and possibly announce an interim chief at a meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St.
“I feel nothing but pride and honor for having the opportunity to be a part of this organization while serving the Eau Claire community,” Staniszewski wrote in the letter, which the department posted on Facebook Monday. “I will retire with the accomplishment of knowing that the Eau Claire Police Department is a successful and progressive department that is a model of best practices in 21st century policing.”