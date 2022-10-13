EAU CLAIRE — A police badge dangles from the metal chain around Sergeant Mike Major’s neck, but he’s not wearing his standard-issue uniform. The next few hours are a plainclothes assignment, so whatever casual clothes he had in his closet will do for venturing out onto Eau Claire’s streets.
But this isn’t some kind of undercover operation, an attempt to arrest people with warrants or even a run-of-the-mill police foot patrol. It's an effort to reach Eau Claire's homeless.
The choice of casual wardrobe allows Major to be more approachable as he heads into the community for a special assignment that has become one of his favorite parts of the job.
“I truly enjoy interacting with individuals,” Major said.
The Homeless Outreach Transition Team is a new initiative started about three months ago by the Eau Claire Police Department. For three to six hours a week the team, consisting of an officer or two plus employees of local social service agencies, goes out to meet with homeless people to connect them with programs that can improve their lives.
“That’s our goal — to bring the services out to them,” Major said.
That includes signing people up for housing, health care, food assistance, transportation and a host of other services.
• • •
The team is a proactive approach that Deputy Police Chief Chad Hoyord began after recognizing how many of his officers' everyday calls were tied to the city’s homeless population.
“It was taking a lot of police services and making us busy so we couldn’t respond to other things,” he said.
Last year the Eau Claire Police Department had contact with 414 individuals who identified themselves as homeless on the occasions they met with officers. For some the department would receive four or five calls, but some had as many as nine calls in a single day, Hoyord said.
Very often they weren’t reports of crimes, but bystanders worried about strange behavior or concerned for a homeless person's well-being. Frustrated businesses have also called when homeless people cause disturbances in their stores or loiter to get out of the weather, but don’t buy anything.
When police do encounter homeless people, their information is often passed along to service agencies to do a follow-up. But Hoyord wanted to improve on that way of doing things.
“We thought, well, lets take it one step further,” he said.
Looking to examples of what other communities have done, Hoyord created the HOT Team headed by Major with three other officers also interested in the assignment so far.
On days when they participate in the HOT Team, officers either start their shifts early or work some overtime. The number of officers going out for each HOT Team trip varies, based on the city’s need to maintain its staffing level that day to have enough personnel to respond to regular police calls.
Using the rapport they've developed with the unhoused people on their beats, the officers break the ice during these HOT Team outings and introduce those who can help arrange services to fit their needs.
“Our big goal here is to give people that soft hand-off and connect them with the services that this community has to offer,” Hoyord said.
• • •
The team usually consists of an officer or two, an Eau Claire County social worker and a couple of employees of Western Dairyland.
Christie Hill, an experienced crisis social worker with the Eau Claire County Human Services Department, brings a backpack full of reference materials, along with some water and snacks. She helps people they meet fill out applications on the spot for food assistance, Medicaid and mental health services, as well as social security, alcohol and drug abuse treatment, or a host of other services. The offerings have also included transportation — whether it be city bus passes or getting a Greyhound Bus ticket if the person has a reason to leave Eau Claire.
Hill has found bringing help to people on their own turf has led to richer conversations than what she’d have in an appointment at her office.
“They’ve been much more open to speaking with us,” she said.
Western Dairyland’s workers are there to help people who want to sign up for housing programs.
“Our outreach workers are primarily interested in getting them signed up for the coordinated entry housing system priority list,” said Robin Adams, the local community action agency’s community coordinated entry lead.
That list is for Western Dairyland’s housing programs for people who are chronically homeless or who have just recently begun living on the streets. One of those programs provides up to six months of rental assistance, while the other is for permanent supportive housing. How long people on the list have to wait until getting into housing varies from person to person, depending in part on how long they've been homeless.
To address immediate needs, the HOT Team does also hand out information on Eau Claire's shelters.
With winter approaching, Western Dairyland workers will also bring supplies to help people dress for the elements.
“Now that it’s getting colder we’re going to bring out with us hand warmers, winter hats, gloves and blankets to keep warm with,” Adams said.
Venturing out into the community to meet potential clients is not new to Western Dairyland as their outreach workers spend much of their work week out of the office doing just that, Adams said.
“The goal of outreach is to meet with clients where they’re at in the community,” she said.
Adams appreciates that the new HOT Team is a joint effort that brings police and social services together to do outreach.
“I think it’s a great partnership between the city and the county,” she said.
• • •
The list of 414 homeless people police met last year keeps getting updated. Names are added or migrate toward the top as those people are subject of more police calls.
The HOT Team is working its way down that list, starting with those at the top to try and reduce the amount of police responses related to them in the future.
In the first three months of the program, the team has made contact with just over 60 people.
“If nothing else, the majority of our contacts are overwhelmingly positive,” Major said.
Based on his experience so far, about 40% of the people the team meets take the opportunity to sign up for the housing wait list and other services on the spot. Another 30% show interest in what’s offered, but haven’t yet followed through.
The final 30% have refused to talk to the team or decline what they’re offering.
“There are some people that are choosing to live this way,” Major said.
The team will venture out into city parks, areas underneath bridges, spots along riverbanks, into wooded areas and other spots where police and outreach workers have encountered homeless individuals staying in the past.
“We have a really good idea where people are staying,” Major said.
When the team went out this week on Tuesday afternoon, they met up with 12 people, Major said. A couple refused to talk with the team. The rest had already signed up for housing, but this was a chance to update the information on their paperwork.
One person the team encountered was extremely intoxicated and had to be transported to a local hospital for an emergency detox.
The HOT Team is considered a pilot program for now and how long it could last — whether it’s temporary or a lasting initiative — is yet to be seen. The team is collecting data and reporting back on their efforts, helping to inform Hoyord on how well it’s going and whether changes need to be made to the program.
So far one thing has become apparent from those reports.
“The need to try to connect people to services is out there,” Hoyord said.