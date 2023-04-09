EAU CLAIRE — July 4 fireworks traditionally held in Eau Claire’s Carson Park may be changing location.
For several years city staff has been mulling different sites for the holiday tradition that would pose fewer challenges for staffing and safety.
“Carson Park is a great venue, but it presents some limitations for us,” said Lane Berg, the city’s community services director.
Those include the high concentration of people in the peninsular park, difficulty getting crowds in and out using the two roads to it, access for emergency vehicles and its launch site not having a large enough “fallout zone” for burnt particles from fireworks.
In 2020 and ‘21 when the city changed the fireworks location to Forest Hill Cemetery, it required less staffing than a normal July 4 show to cordon off that area to deter congregation in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those savings did stir up conversation among those overseeing the fireworks about a permanent move away from Carson Park.
For last year — the city’s sesquicentennial — the city opted to keep the fireworks in Carson Park because that has long been their traditional spot.
But during tonight’s City Council meeting, a proposal to change the fireworks launch site to the High Bridge will be discussed.
Berg is scheduled to make a presentation on the anticipated savings the location change would bring.
“We can block off the High Bridge with minimal staffing,” he said Friday to the Leader-Telegram.
And those coming downtown to watch the fireworks will have numerous places for a good view, Berg said. That would include the riverbanks near the bridge, Phoenix Park, Owen Park, Mount Simon Park, the Forest Street Garden and numerous businesses with outdoor seating.
“One of the big things is it’s going to spread people out,” Berg said.
The High Bridge was also a location the vendor who does the city’s fireworks show pointed out as one that has a good “fallout zone.”
The city also contacted the state Department of Natural Resources to see if special approvals are needed to launch fireworks from the bridge, which spans the Chippewa River. Berg said the agency wouldn’t require anything of the city, aside from its assurance that any potential debris from the fireworks be cleaned up.
Deciding the location of the show will ultimately be the decision of the City Council, which may indicate the way it is leaning during tonight’s study session.
It has already heard from at least one local institution that would rather the festivities stay put where they have long been.
The Eau Claire Express baseball team always plays a home game on July 4 at Carson Park, which has regularly brought in its largest audience of the season.
“It is by far our biggest attended game of the year,” team owner Craig Toycen said.
And part of that is due to the baseball stadium being prime seating for the fireworks show that follows the game. Without having the fireworks in Carson Park, Toycen is worried it will drastically cut down on the crowd at the game — possibly even half of the normal July 4 attendance.
He’s contacted City Council members to let them know the Express would like to see the fireworks remain at the park. To press his case, Toycen noted that keeping it in Carson Park would allow for better crowd control by having one main spot that needs to be managed. If it’s at the High Bridge, he said the city would need to supervise numerous downtown areas where people would congregate to see the fireworks.
“I sure hope they’ll stay at Carson Park,” Toycen said.
Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus said he’s staying neutral in the debate on which site the city should hold its fireworks. Wherever they end up, his officers will be there to be there to handle traffic and be on foot in busy areas.
“We are more than happy to help make a safe, enjoyable event,” he said.
But he is letting the city’s leaders know that fewer overtime hours would be needed by moving the fireworks show.
“Carson Park is personnel-intense when it comes to this special event,” Rokus said.
Staffing for the fireworks there has usually been about 160 overtime hours, he said.
When the city moved the fireworks show in 2020 and ‘21 to Forest Hill Cemetery, it did result in 30% less overtime to staff it with officers. Rokus believes there would be a similar savings if the fireworks were launched from the High Bridge.
“It would be less dense of a congregation than what we’re experiencing in Carson Park,” he said.
Rokus noted that the fireworks show happens during one of the busier days of the year for Eau Claire police.
July 4 has 25% more police calls than an average day based on statistics from the past five years, he said. The local communications center, which handles police, fire and emergency medical calls for the entire county, is 20% busier than normal on the holiday.
“It’s just a busy day,” Rokus said.
Typical calls police get that day include impaired driving, traffic crashes, alcohol-related disturbances and reports of illegal fireworks.
July 4 is busy enough that officers are not allowed to use vacation to have that day off. Instead, officers work longer shifts or are called into work on overtime even if their work schedule shows they should normally have the day off.
Regardless if the fireworks display is moved, Rokus said July 4 would still remain a “blackout day” for vacation time because extra staffing is needed to handle the above-average police calls that day.
Other business
Also on the City Council’s agenda this week:
• The council’s District 1 seat that represents the north side will become vacant later this month when incumbent Emily Berge moves into the council president’s seat. On Tuesday the council will decide whether to seek applications and appoint a resident to that spot until the April 2024 election, leave the position vacant until then or hold a special election to fill it. Berge ran uncontested for council president in last week’s election and will succeed Terry Weld, who did not seek reelection.
• A $2.69 million contract to build Cannery Park is poised to be awarded on Tuesday to Eau Claire construction firm Market & Johnson. The company was the low bidder on the project, coming in under the $2.96 million bid from Haas Sons of Thorp and $3.07 million from Pember Cos. of Menomonie.
• Councilmen Andrew Werthmann and Roderick Jones are asking to allocate $12,000 from the city’s remaining $4 million in unallocated federal coronavirus pandemic relief funding to buy bus vouchers for Eau Claire’s homeless population. Their proposal, which will be discussed tonight and voted on Tuesday, would have the city match private donations for the bus passes.
• A public hearing on the city’s proposed spending plan for $658,020 from the Community Development Block Grant program and $308,529 from the HOME program will be part of tonight’s meeting.