EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire metro area's nearly full percentage point increase in the unemployment rate last month was the steepest jump in the state.
The unadjusted jobless rate in the Eau Claire metro area hit 5.1% in December, a jump of 0.9 percentage points from 4.2% in November, according to preliminary statistics released Wednesday by the state Department of Workforce Development.
December's rate also was up 1.6 percentage points from 3.5% the same month a year earlier.
It was the second monthly uptick in the jobless rate since the initial economic shock from the COVID-19 pandemic struck last spring. The rate also rose in October but otherwise has decreased every month since skyrocketing from 3.6% in March to 12.3% in April as many businesses closed and Gov. Tony Evers issued a statewide safer-at-home order to slow the spread of the virus.
Preliminary jobless rates in all 12 Wisconsin metro areas increased over the month and over the year, the DWD report showed. The Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis and La Crosse-Onalaska metro areas posted the second-largest increases from November to December, rising 0.6 percentage points.
Despite the relatively steep increase in December, the Eau Claire metro area's jobless rate remained below the statewide rate of 5.3% and the 6.1% posted in Racine, 6% in Milwaukee and 5.4% in Janesville-Beloit.
The report showed that December employment in the metro area, composed of Eau Claire and Chippewa counties, totaled 83,200, up 100 from 83,100 in November but down 4,900 from 88,100 in December 2019.
Employer surveys show an employment drop of an estimated 5,400 in service jobs, 1,600 education and health services jobs and 1,100 government jobs from December 2019 to December 2020, Over the same period, manufacturing employment rose by 500 and retail employment rose by 1,100.
The unemployment rate in the city of Eau Claire hit 4.5% in December, up from 4% in November but still ranking 13th among the state's 34 largest cities, the agency reported.
The jobless rate increased in all 72 Wisconsin counties over the month and over the year. Among west-central Wisconsin counties, the December rate ranged from 4.6% in Eau Claire and Clark counties, tied for 18th in the state, to 7.5% in Jackson County, ranking 61st.
Rates in other regional counties were: Barron, 6.2%; Buffalo and Chippewa, 6.1%; Dunn, 5.1%; Pepin, 5.3%; Pierce, 5.2%; Rusk, 6.7%; St. Croix, 5.5%; and Trempealeau, 5.6%.