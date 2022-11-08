EAU CLAIRE — Hotly contested political races at the state and national levels as well as local referendums on ballots are leading Eau Claire election officials to prepare for above-average turnout today.
“There’s a lot of enthusiastic voters,” City Clerk Nicholas Koerner said. “We’re expecting it to be a little bit higher turnout than a normal midterm election.”
His office is prepared for about 90% turnout of the 39,600 people currently registered to vote in Eau Claire.
Some have already opted to vote early — either in-person or by mailing in an absentee ballot prior to Election Day.
There were 4,173 who opted to use the drive-thru voting operation set up behind City Hall between Oct. 25 and Friday.
And of the 5,308 absentee ballots mailed out to Eau Claire residents, 4,561 had been returned as of Monday evening, according to Koerner.
For those waiting until today to cast a ballot, polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For information on where you vote, go online to myvote.wi.gov or contact your local municipal clerk’s office.
Voters must show a valid government-issued photo ID card to poll workers to receive a ballot.
Here are elections and referendums that will appear on ballots in west-central Wisconsin:
U.S. Congress
Senate: Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is seeking a third term in office, but facing a challenge from current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat.
3rd Congressional District: Republican Derrick Van Orden of Prairie du Chien, who came in a close second for the seat in the 2020 election, is competing with state Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, for the seat being vacated by longtime U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse.
7th Congressional District: Incumbent Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, is being challenged by small business owner Richard Ausman, a Democrat from Lac du Flambeau.
Statewide
Governor: Democrat Tony Evers is seeking a second term, but faces a contest from Republican businessman Tim Michels.
Attorney General: Seeking his second term, Josh Kaul, a Democrat, is facing off against Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, a Republican.
Secretary of State: Already in office for 44 years, Democrat Doug La Follette, is seeking yet another term while state Rep. Amy Lynn Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, is running to replace him. Libertarian Neil Harmon and Wisconsin Green Party candidate Sharyl McFarland are also on the ballot for this race.
State Treasurer: Up for grabs after incumbent Sara Godlewski, a Democrat and Eau Claire native, opted to make a run for U.S. Senate, the race is between Democrat Aaron Richardson, Republican John Leiber and Constitution Party member Andrew Zuelke.
State Legislature
23rd Senate District: State Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, is the lone candidate on the ballot for the seat. Incumbent Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, is not seeking reelection.
25th Senate District: Former Ashland City Councilwoman Kelly Westlund, D-Ashland, is running against former state Rep. Romaine Quinn, R-Cameron, in the seat that incumbent Janet Bewley, D-Mason, is leaving.
31st Senate District: Incumbent Jeff Smith, D-Eau Claire, is being challenged by political newcomer David Estenson, R-Whitehall.
29th Assembly District: Incumbent Clint Moses, R-Menomonie, is facing off against veterinarian and political newcomer Danielle Johnson, D-New Richmond.
67th Assembly District: Serving the district since 2017, Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, is defending his seat from opponent and political newcomer Jason Bennett, D-Chippewa Falls.
68th Assembly District: Becoming vacant by James’ run for state Senate, the seat is being sought by Eau Claire County Supervisor Nate Otto, D-Altoona, and Fall Creek Village Trustee Karen Hurd, R-Fall Creek.
75th Assembly District: Incumbent David Armstrong, R-Rice Lake, is running unopposed.
91st Assembly District: Incumbent Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, is being challenged by small businessman Josh Stanley, R-Eau Claire.
92nd Assembly District: Incumbent Treig Pronschinske, R-Mondovi, faces a contest from farm/pizza restaurant owner Maria Bamonti, D-Mondovi.
93rd Assembly District: Running for another term, incumbent Warren Petryk, R-town of Washington, is challenged by retired health clinic administrator Alison Page, D-River Falls.
County offices
Eau Claire County Sheriff: Seeking to succeed longtime Sheriff Ron Cramer are one of his detectives, Don Henning, who is running as a Republican, and Democrat Dave Riewestahl, a captain and jail administrator. Cramer decided earlier this year to not seek reelection and then died unexpectedly in September.
Chippewa County Sheriff: Retiring Sheriff James Kowalczyk’s brother and current deputy, Christopher Kowalczyk, is running as a Democrat and faces a challenge from Travis Hakes, a part-time officer in the Cornell Police Department.
Chippewa County Clerk of Courts: Incumbent Karen Heffler, a Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Nate Liedl.
Local referendums
Augusta school district: District residents face two referendums on their ballots. One is asking for $10.5 million in new debt for additions and renovations to school buildings. The other proposes $4.5 million for building and equipping a new gymnasium at the elementary school.
City of Eau Claire: Seeking to boost property taxes by $1.45 million on an ongoing basis to fund 15 new public safety positions, including firefighters/paramedics, police officers, community service officers and an associate in the 911 center.
Eau Claire school district: Requesting voters for $98.6 million in bonds for additions, renovations and other improvement projects to multiple buildings and district facilities.
Chippewa Falls: Increasing property taxes by $1.23 million on an ongoing basis to raise wages and add personnel in the city police and fire departments.
Eau Claire County: Advisory referendum asking voters if they feel cannabis should be legalized for adult use in Wisconsin.
Dunn County: An advisory referendum asking U.S. leaders to a create publicly financed, nonprofit, national health insurance program that would fully cover medical care costs for all Americans.