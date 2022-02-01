EAU CLAIRE — Using only half its wells has been enough to satisfy Eau Claire’s demand for water during winter, but city officials are starting to prepare for usage to rise when summer arrives.
The city is testing spots to drill new wells and trying to track down portable equipment to filter out contaminants that prompted Eau Claire to take multiple wells offline in 2021.
“We’re putting things on the fast track to be ready for summer,” said Lane Berg, the city’s utilities manager.
Work begun in recent weeks is intended to allow the city to increase its drinking water supply by summertime, when demand is significantly higher. With the number of wells shut off right now, Berg said it would be difficult to meet demand for water if the upcoming summer turns out to be an especially dry one.
Since July, the city has had some of its 16 wells offline when elevated levels of PFAS — a group of human-made chemicals believed to have negative impacts on human health — were discovered. Currently six wells are shut off and two others are dumping their water into large absorption ponds. Those steps have been taken to prevent the chemicals from getting into drinking water supply and from spreading to uncontaminated wells.
While boosting supply by summer is the short-term goal, the city is also looking into its long-term measures to ensure there’s plenty of clean water available. Those potential solutions include more wells and permanently installing PFAS treatment equipment, Berg said.
In the meantime, the city continues to do tests at its wellfield to check PFAS levels. Every week water leaving the treatment plant is sampled and sent to a lab. Levels in that drinking water have remained well below the state Department of Natural Resources enforcement standards, which indicates the city’s measures to control the contamination are doing well, Berg said.
Other tests were done between last summer and January on water from individual wells, the large holding pond and nearby Chippewa River.
Results from those found that some of the wells on the north end of the city’s wellfield had elevated PFAS levels. Wells on the south end of the wellfield contained none of the chemicals or were well within safety limits.
When the city began to pump water from two wells into large holding ponds, it did check to see if PFAS from there were seeping into the nearby river. Tests of the river water did not indicate PFAS from the city’s water were reaching the Chippewa River, Berg said.
“We don’t think it will be impacted by anything we’re doing,” he said.
The city hired Pennsylvania-based engineering firm Gannett Fleming, which has a Wisconsin office in Madison, to do precise mapping of the wellfield last year to determine the flow of PFAS underground. Eau Claire has also retained the company to guide the city through its next stages of dealing with the PFAS problem.
The city drilled four test wells late last year and is planning to do a fifth soon to check for new locations to tap Eau Claire’s underground water supply.
Those potential new spots for wells are on the south end of the city’s wellfield — close to the city’s Water Treatment Plant.
“Those areas should not be impacted by the PFAS,” Berg said.
Wells where PFAS were found were on the north end of the wellfield, which is just west of Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.
In August the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources sent a letter to the airport, stating that firefighting foam used there is a suspected contributor to the PFAS found in the city’s wellfield.
The airport hired consultant AECOM Technical Services to write a plan for investigating the suspected contamination. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources signed off on that plan last month, but it now needs approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The airport expects approval or feedback from the FAA at the end of March. Once the FAA grants approval, monitoring wells will be scheduled for installation at the airport in early April, according to an update posted Jan. 24 to an online state database for environmental cleanup sites.
The plan shows monitoring wells will be drilled at three locations on the airport grounds where firefighting foam had been used in the past for training or testing. In 2019, the airport bought equipment so water instead of foam is used in training exercises.
Sampling would also be done just off the runway where an aircraft went off the runway in April 2021 where foam was used as a precautionary measure.
Firefighting foam is just one of numerous human-made chemicals known as PFAS. Other sources include non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers, stain-resistant sprays and some cleaning products.
Scientists are still studying health effects of various PFAS on humans, the state Department of Health Services states on its website. Not all PFAS have the same health effects, but research suggests that high levels of certain chemicals may raise cholesterol levels, decrease how well bodies respond to vaccines, increase risk of thyroid disease, lower fertility in women, increase risk of conditions including high blood pressure in pregnant women, and result in slightly lower infant birth weights.