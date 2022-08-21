EAU CLAIRE — The city is planning to pay $3 million to developers of the new Country Jam site to get a new road built and acquire land for industrial park expansion.
The City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday afternoon on the deal with Highway T Property LLC, which is building music festival's new facilities on land at the southwest corner of Highway T and 20th Avenue.
The developer is planning to start construction this fall on a new outdoor venue for the annual Country Jam music festival, as well as other events like car shows and concerts. In addition, there will be a 38,000-square-foot indoor event center that would accommodate weddings, corporate events, conventions and meetings. The rest of the site would include a campground, several permanent buildings to support outdoor events and areas for parking.
In the proposed deal headed to the council, Highway T Property is guaranteeing the value of the 136-acre private development there will be at least $15 million. That creates about $255,000 in annual property tax revenues at today's rates.
The city is pledging to make upgrades to 20th Avenue and the intersection with Highway T to accommodate traffic from the new development on land that has long been a farm field.
A new public road running parallel to Highway T and bordering the festival grounds would be the responsibility of the developer to build, but the city would pay for it. Currently dubbed Music Road, the half-mile stretch is tied to some of the money the city is agreeing to provide to the developer. Along with building that road, the developer will also be responsible for extending water and sewer lines through the site.
"We think the amount of that project alone will exceed $2 million,” said City Attorney Stephen Nick of the infrastructure work.
When the road is finished, the city would pay $1 million. When the entire Country Jam project is complete, the city will pay another $1 million to the developer.
The final $1 million in the agreement is for the city buying nine acres of land from the developer in the southeast corner of the site. Bordering Highway T and currently split into three lots, the land would be marketed as lots for commercial or light industrial companies to build on.
"There is a strong demand for those types of lots,” Nick said.
Those parcels are adjacent to Eau Claire's Gateway Northwest Business Park, which has been filling up in recent years with businesses expanding or moving to the city.
Along with the businesses the city would look to attract to the site, Highway T Property is holding onto three lots for businesses interested in being located next to Country Jam. The developer anticipates that a hotel will go on one of those lots.
Other business
Also during this week's council meetings:
• Tonight's(Monday) agenda includes public discussion of minor downtown parking changes, a report on a recent League of Wisconsin Municipalities meeting and the council's regular public comment period.
• Final wording of a $1.45 million referendum to appear on Nov. 8 ballots for city residents is set for approval on Tuesday. The amount requested from voters and using that money to pay for new public safety employees has not changed since the council gave its general approval to the ballot question two weeks ago. New additions — namely finalized property tax numbers just recently received from the state — are required to appear on ballots, but will not change what voters are being asked to decide.
• Alterations to the proposed temporary closure of a block of North Oxford Street for an apartment building's construction are set for a vote on Tuesday.
• An official map of Highway T that will be used to guide future improvements of that busy corridor on the city's north side is set for a vote on Tuesday.