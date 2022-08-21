EAU CLAIRE — The city is planning to pay $3 million to developers of the new Country Jam site to get a new road built and acquire land for industrial park expansion.

The City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday afternoon on the deal with Highway T Property LLC, which is building music festival's new facilities on land at the southwest corner of Highway T and 20th Avenue.

