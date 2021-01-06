Major health care systems in the Chippewa Valley are already starting to give second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to their workers while local public officials are reaching out to smaller employers with workers likely to encounter the coronavirus while doing their jobs.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department on Wednesday put out a call that asked organizations with health care workers unaffiliated with the major systems to sign up for a list that will provide priority access to the vaccine for their employees.
“The goal is to efficiently get this population vaccinated,” the Health Department stated in the news release.
By asking these employers to fill out an online survey, public health officials will create a database to match these small organizations and their employees with state-approved vaccinators who are receiving supplies every week.
Their workers must be in positions that fall under the 1A phase for vaccination, which is the first group of people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. This group consists of health care workers and staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
Doctors, nurses, paramedics and others who work in medical clinics and hospitals are a major portion of the group, but the Health Department’s news release also lists a variety of other professions that fit the 1A category.
Dentists, chiropractors, behavioral health professionals, blood donation facility employees, home health providers, social workers, optometrists and other eye clinic workers are among them. People working in hospice care, imaging services, mortuaries, pharmacies, physical therapy practices and shuttle services that transport people to medical appointments are on the list as well.
Category 1A also includes companies contracted by others to do custodial, maintenance, security or food service work in buildings where patients are seen.
The Health Department stated that its list of occupations included in the 1A group is not even exhaustive and advised employers to check a document from the Wisconsin State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee for more information on employees that could qualify for priority vaccination.
While public health officials are rounding up smaller health care providers and other workplaces that haven’t begun vaccinating their employees, the major medical systems in the region are already charging forward with administering second shots to their workers.
Green Bay-based Prevea Health, which has clinics in the Chippewa Valley and is partners with Hospital Sisters Health System, began distributing its second dose of vaccine to employees this week.
“From the moment these vaccines first became available to us by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services just 21 days ago, our teams have been working swiftly, yet carefully to effectively immunize every health care worker within the Prevea Health and HSHS Wisconsin systems that wishes to be vaccinated,” Dr. Ashok Rai, president and CEO at Prevea Health, said Wednesday in a news release.
Prevea Health began vaccinating employees on Dec. 16 and a Green Bay doctor was the first on Wednesday to get his second dose. Employees of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls will be among people to get their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in coming days and weeks, according to Prevea’s news release.
The Pfizer vaccine administered at Prevea and HSHS facilities is being given in two doses, which are spaced 21 days apart to provide its maximum 94% effectiveness, the health care provider stated.
Marshfield Clinic Health System has provided vaccinations to nearly 4,000 of its employees throughout Wisconsin, including those who work in Eau Claire.
Spokesman Matt Schneider said that represents about a third of Marshfield Clinic’s total workforce.
Like Mayo Clinic, Marshfield Clinic also began administering the second doses of vaccine to employees this week.
Vaccinations at nursing homes are already under way but more vaccines need to become available to move onto assisted living facilities, according to the Health Department.
After health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents are vaccinated, the next group eligible when more shots are available will be “essential workers.” Government officials have not yet clearly defined what occupations will be included in that category. Following those workers, other specific populations to get the vaccine will be senior citizens and people with underlying health conditions. The vaccine is expected to be available to the general public in spring or summer, according to the Health Department.