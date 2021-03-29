EAU CLAIRE — For Eau Claire residents, the grass may not be greener most other places.
That’s one of the conclusions of a new study that ranks Eau Claire No. 5 on a list of the nation’s most livable small cities.
The study by the financial technology company SmartAsset compared 291 U.S. cities with populations between 65,000 and 100,000.
Benny Anderson, executive director of the tourism marketing agency Visit Eau Claire, said many people find that Eau Claire offers a nice mix of the safety and accessibility of a small town with a variety of amenities similar to a big city.
“We like to say we’re one of the biggest small towns in America,” Anderson said, highlighting how Eau Claire excelled in the study because of its short commutes and abundance of bars, restaurants, entertainment venues and health care facilities. “We have tons of people telling us that what we have on hand is pretty great.”
The shift toward remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic prompted many workers to leave major urban areas in favor of smaller communities, said Eau Claire economic development manager Aaron White, and indications point to many people considering making that move permanent.
“Smaller communities are really starting to get a lot more attention nationally,” White said. “People understand they can have a better quality of life and still work for the same employer remotely in what is now a very mobile workforce.”
One positive side effect of the pandemic, Anderson said, is that it prompted more people to put a higher priority on finding a healthy work-life balance, adding to the attractiveness of living in places such as Eau Claire that are safe, fun places to raise a family.
SmartAsset analyzed data across the following metrics, with each given the same weight to determine final rankings: concentration of entertainment establishments, restaurants, bars and healthcare establishments; income inequality; home affordability; housing costs as a percentage of median income; percentage of residents below the poverty line; unemployment rate; percentage of residents without health insurance; and average commute time.
The study reveals areas in which Eau Claire stands out, saying the city ranks No. 3 among communities surveyed for both shortest commute time with an average length of 15.1 minutes and for concentration of bars at 1.89% of all establishments at the county level. The city also ranks 22nd for its high number of healthcare facilities, at 14.08% of all establishments.
White said local economic development professionals and government officials are constantly looking at how they can capitalize on such positive publicity by pushing that quality of life message out in promoting the community.
“People feel safer in smaller towns and more a part of their communities,” he said.
Another benefit of promoting people relocating to Eau Claire for the quality of life, White said, is that it has the potential to increase the labor pool for existing employers who are always looking for skilled help.
Eight of the top 10 cities in the 2021 study are located in Midwestern states, including two apiece in Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana and Missouri.
The top spot went to O’Fallon, Missouri, followed by Oshkosh; Sioux City, Iowa; and Flower Mound, Texas.
Eau Claire ranked third in SmartAsset’s livability rankings for small cities in 2020.
The new study continues a streak of positive national recognition for Eau Claire in recent years that includes ranking 28th on Livability.com’s 2020 Top 100 Best Places to Live, ranking No. 5 on Schools.com’s list of the Top 20 Best College Towns in the U.S. in 2019, making Thrillist’s America’s Best Small Cities to Move to Before They Get Too Popular list in 2018 and placing No. 6 on LendEdu.com’s list of places with the most affordable homes in the U.S. in 2019.
SmartAsset pointed out that a 2020 Gallup survey showed that 48% of Americans prefer to live in a town or rural area and that almost two-thirds of those who want to live in a city prefer a small one to a large metro area.
The study’s authors, noting that the coronavirus crisis has made places with low population densities more appealing, suggested small cities can offer the energy and creativity of urban life while boosting residents’ savings in an affordable community.