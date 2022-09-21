092222_dr_Walters_1a

Buildings remaining from the old Walter's Brewery stand on the 700 block of North Barstow Street. The defunct brewery buildings were mentioned during the Redevelopment Authority's Wednesday morning discussion on potential places to focus future efforts.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Redevelopment Authority began talks Wednesday about spots to focus its future efforts.

Much of the land in the RDA’s existing areas already has new buildings on it or developers committed to building there, which leaves the group looking for other parts of Eau Claire that need revamping.

Contact: 715-833-9204, andrew.dowd@ecpc.com, @ADowd_LT on Twitter